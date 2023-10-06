Great Power Relations | According to Biden, a meeting with Xi is possible next month

China has so far not confirmed that Xi will attend the meeting.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden according to it is quite possible that he will meet the leader of China Xi Jinping At the Apec meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation next month in San Francisco.

“Such a meeting has not been agreed upon, but there is a possibility,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden said last month that he was disappointed that Xi did not attend the G20 meeting in Delhi, India. However, Biden said he would meet with Xi soon, but did not specify where or how this might happen.

The relations between China and the United States have been severely strained due to, among other things, the situation in Taiwan and trade disputes. However, the United States has tried to enhance them. Most recently White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Malta in mid-September.