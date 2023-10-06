Russia predicted an increase in pork exports in 2023 by 29.4 percent

In 2023, pork exports from Russia could rise sharply – by 29.4 percent compared to last year. This was stated by General Director of the National Union of Pig Breeders Yuri Kovalev during the agro-industrial exhibition “Golden Autumn 2023”, his words are quoted by TASS.

“Last year we exported about 170 thousand tons, this year we expect about 220 thousand, all this without China,” he predicted. The head of the industry union also noted that currently the situation with African swine fever (ASF) does not affect Russian supplies abroad and is under control, for which a large amount of work has been done by business and the authorities.

“The state has improved the system of state veterinary service, and supervision has been returned to the federal level. On the business side, first of all, these investments in the biosecurity system are in order to obtain the highest levels of the so-called compartment, that is, the biological protection of the enterprise,” explained Kovalev.

On September 28, the General Administration of Customs of China allowed the supply of pork from Russia. Rosselkhoznadzor said that the restrictions established in 2008 by the General Administration for Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, as well as the Ministry of Agriculture of the People’s Republic of China, no longer apply. Inspection and quarantine requirements for Russian pork exported to China will be formulated separately, the department added.