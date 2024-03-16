Lent is a special time for many believers, when they prepare their body and soul for the most important Orthodox holiday – Easter, the meeting with the risen Savior. During this period, believers give up a number of foods and limit themselves in entertainment, devoting more time to prayer, communion and spiritual life. The dates of Lent change annually depending on when Easter occurs. This year, Lent begins on March 18 and ends on May 4, and Easter will begin on May 5. Read more about what you can eat and what you can’t do during Lent in the Izvestia article.

Lent 2024: when does it start, how long does it last?

During the calendar year, Orthodox Christians observe several fasts: Nativity, Great, Petrov and Assumption. Lent is the longest of the existing ones and is held before the main Christian holiday – Easter. The post can be roughly divided into two parts. The first six weeks are called the Holy Pentecost in memory of how Jesus Christ himself fasted for 40 days in the desert before starting preaching. They end with Lazarus Saturday and Palm Sunday. The last, strictest week of Lent is Holy Week.

Each week has its own religious meaning, name and traditions. For example, in the first week, which is called the Triumph of Orthodoxy, the longest services are held. In the second week, which is dedicated to St. Gregory Palamas, they pray for the grace-filled illumination of those who fast and repent. The third week is called the week of veneration of the cross, since at this time a cross is brought out for worship in the temple. The sixth week marks the Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem, and during the seventh, Holy Week, the last days of earthly life and the death of Jesus Christ are remembered.

Lent appeared at the dawn of the Christian faith, but its duration has changed over the centuries. If in the first years Christians fasted only on Easter, then already in the 3rd century – 40 days, and two centuries later – six weeks.

The dates for the beginning of Lent change every year, as does the day of Easter, which Orthodox Christians celebrate on the first Sunday after the first spring full moon following the vernal equinox. The vernal equinox always falls on March 21st. And the date of the full moon depends on the phase of the moon, which is why the holiday is moving. In the Orthodox tradition, fasting begins on the Monday after Forgiveness Sunday—the last day of Maslenitsa—and ends seven weeks later, on the Saturday before Easter. Thus, its duration is 48 days. In 2024, Lent will last from March 18 to May 4.

Lent: what foods you can’t eat and what you can

Lent is considered the strictest fast in existence, introducing the greatest number of restrictions for believers. The purpose of fasting is repentance and preparation for the holiday of the Holy Resurrection of Christ. It is based on only voluntary, conscious, self-restraint for the sake of liberating spiritual forces. Fasting involves not only abstinence from food, but also abstinence from entertainment.

At the same time, the priests urge to observe moderation and not go to extremes, separating the monastic rules and worldly life, in which one can not adhere to prohibitions so strictly.

“Religious life—not only Christian life—is inconceivable without feasible asceticism. Because through some sacrifice and overcoming, spiritual life and the personality itself are built,” explains the famous church publicist Archpriest Maxim Pervozvansky. However, everything is decided individually: what to eat and how to spend leisure time. “The main thing is to understand that any abstinence and any attempt to seriously influence one’s own human nature is a double-edged sword that can bring both benefit and harm,” the clergyman emphasizes.

Among the foods that are acceptable to eat during Lent:

– bakery products without milk and eggs:

– cereals and legumes;

– mushrooms, nuts and herbs;

— vegetables, fruits, berries and dried fruits;

– pickles, marinades;

– compotes, jelly and honey.

Each day of Lent has different rules. So, in monasteries on Clean Monday, March 18, they abstain from food and drink only water. Fish and seafood are allowed to be eaten only twice during the entire fast: April 7, on the Annunciation, and April 28, on Palm Sunday. On Lazarus Saturday, April 27, you can serve fish caviar to the table. On other days, you can eat hot food with or without oil; on some days, dry eating is acceptable.

For the entire period of fasting, it is recommended to exclude meat and sausages, as well as eggs and dairy products. At the same time, children, pregnant and lactating women, elderly people, as well as sick people whose health would be negatively affected by refusal of products are exempt from strict adherence to the rules. Two more categories that are subject to exemptions during fasting are warriors and those engaged in heavy physical labor.

The priests remind that those who, for good reasons, do not comply with the restrictions, can fast, limiting themselves to taste excesses: sweets, delicacies and other delicacies.

Great Lent – 2024: nutrition calendar by day

For each day of Lent there are certain restrictions that should be adhered to if possible.

— March 18: complete abstinence from food;

— March 19–22, 25,27,29: dry eating;

— March 26, 28: hot food without oil;

— March 23,24,30,31: hot food with butter;

— April 1, 3, 5, 8,10, 12, 15, 17,19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 30: dry eating;

— April 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25: hot food without oil;

— April 6, 13, 14, 20, 21: hot food with butter;

— April 7, Annunciation: hot food with butter and fish;

— April 28, Palm Sunday: hot food with butter and fish;

— April 27, Lazarus Saturday: hot food with butter, fish caviar;

— May 1: dry eating;

— May 2, 4: hot food without oil;

– May 3: complete abstinence from food.

Lent: the spiritual meaning of abstinence, what not to do

Lent is called Great Lent due to its spiritual significance and overall duration. As Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' explained, fasting is not an end in itself, but an opportunity to “come out of spiritual hibernation,” strengthen one’s faith and change one’s life for the better.

The primate called a person’s inability to control himself, the inability to see his mistakes and sins, a spiritual sleep. As the patriarch noted, fasting is needed for this purpose: to put one’s deeds and thoughts under control, to reevaluate and rethink what interferes with life and “pricks one’s conscience,” to repent of it and receive forgiveness from God.

The last week of Lent (Passion) is considered the strictest; it is dedicated to the last sufferings of Christ’s earthly life and his death:

— Maundy Thursday is dedicated to the Last Supper; during the service, parishioners stand with lit candles, which are later used to light home lamps;

– on Maundy Thursday they clean the house, prepare Easter cakes and eggs for Easter;

– on Good Friday, the shroud is taken out of the church and the rite of burial of Christ is performed;

— on Holy Saturday, Easter products are blessed in churches: Easter cakes, eggs and Easter cottage cheese;

On Sunday, the main Christian holiday is celebrated – Easter, in memory of the resurrection of Christ to eternal life after the crucifixion on Golgotha.