He told everything. Slavic Yidda He spoke by telephone with the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program to clarify what really happened and how the end of his relationship with Julián Zucchi came about. The producer and protagonist of the films 'Yes, my love' confirmed her version that the former member of Parchís was unfaithful to her and that caused her breakup, she even claimed to have proof. Likewise, she stressed that the reporter Priscila Mateo It has nothing to do with the issue of their separation and criticized Magaly Medina's space.

Why was Slavic Yiddah criticized?

The actress Slavic Yidda has received criticism for showing support for offensive comments against Priscila Mateo through 'likes', as revealed in a recent report by 'Magaly TV, la firma'. Given this situation, the 'Urraca' gave his opinion on the matter and expressed concern for Priscila Mateo, who has been the subject of attacks on social networks.

According to what Medina indicated, the journalist Priscila Mateo is not having a good time, because a considerable amount of comments of all kinds began to rain down on her, something she is not used to, since she is not a person who has a public life. , beyond his work in a media outlet.

“The comments that people make (…) and they 'like' it. Yiddá Eslava puts her heart on that insulting comment for a girl who did not get involved in her relationship and that I know of (…). It has been a girl who has been meeting someone, a girl who was meeting a boy who is single”said the 'Magpie'.

What did Yiddá Eslava say about Priscila Mateo?

In the recent edition of the Willax show program 'Amor y fuego', the writer also Slavic Yidda She clarified that, after the ampay of Priscila Mateo and Julián Zucchi, she has nothing against the reporter. In addition, she stated that her full interview was not broadcast on 'Magaly TV, la firma', which is why they did not allow the part in which she frees the reporter from all blame and states that she did not cause her separation from him to air. Argentine actor.

“When I gave the interview for Magaly's program, the first thing I said was that Priscila had nothing to do with my separation and I clarified it. The lady can review it clearly in the recording that she must have of the interview, which they did not include (…). I don't know (Priscila) and if she continues with Julián I will meet her at some point without any kind of resentment because she has nothing to do with here“he declared live.

Likewise, regarding the 'like' he gave to a comment against the ATV reporter, he explained: “I have 890 comments and I'm missing the point, I don't know, I don't remember.”

