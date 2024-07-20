When buying a washing machine, the company founded by Jerónimo Arango, current subsidiary of Walmart, offers a wide variety of washing machines for all needs, models with different load capacities, for those who prefer capacities that fit the size of the family or home, or small to become independent, as well as comparing energy efficiency and water consumption are crucial to reduce operating costs and environmental impact, with a variety of brands recognized for their quality, customer service and durability, among them, are Whirlpool, Samsung, LG, Mabe, Atvio, and more, which are Known for their reliability and advanced technology, including drying features, anti-wrinkle technology, smart connectivity, and more.

The company whose iconic character is Mamá Lucha, Bodega Aurrera, with the motto of Being the champion of low prices, stands out in the market for offering affordable products with attractive promotions. Currently, on the website there is a great offer: Atvio washing machine at Bodega Aurrera for less than $3,000 and ideal for small spaces that can be purchased in cash or on installments.

This is the Atvio Semi Automatic Washing Machine 11 Kg White Color, this model had a price of $3,590, however, for those who want to become independent or want a model for any space, now they can find it in cash with a cost of $2,890, it also has the option to purchase it with up to 13 months without interest for $222.31 so you don’t miss the opportunity to buy it for free.

This washing machine is ideal for small spaces and offers basic functionalities that meet standard washing needs so you can save time and remove all stains without worrying about having to buy a higher-priced white goods item.

Features of the Atvio Semi Automatic 11 Kg Washing Machine:

◉ Washing capacity: 11 Kg

◉ Load Type: Top Load

◉ Power: 400W

◉ Voltage: 127V

◉ Number of cycles: 3

◉ Manufacturing material: Metal and Plastic

◉ Lint trap filter

◉ Wash and spin timer

◉ Transparent cover

◉ Wash cycle knobs

◉ Energy saving

◉ Unpackaged dimensions: 89 x 44.5 x 74.8 cm (Length x Width x Height)