Washington.- Everything went well. The delegates who stood before former President Trump were euphoric. A fake White House shone behind him.

Everyone there, from the show runners to Hulk Hogan and Melania Trump, did their part in the lavish production that aims to return Trump to the Oval Office.

Well, almost everyone.

“I better stay strong,” Trump said, nearly 45 minutes into his acceptance speech. “Otherwise, everything will go down the drain, and we can’t let that happen.”

More than 46 minutes later, as his grievance-filled speech finally ended, it became clear that the person most likely to stop him from becoming the 47th president is Trump himself.

Until then, the four-day spectacle in Milwaukee was a smooth celebration of the rise and impressive good fortune of a former president who has consolidated his party’s support.

But now that the balloons have popped and the lights on the word TRUMP have gone out, Trump has shown Republicans that he may not fully seize the opportunity they have presented to him.

While Trump was on stage in Milwaukee, Democrats were pressuring President Biden and trading polls that show he will not be able to win.

They will spend most of the weekend with their eyes fixed on Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, waiting to hear from a president who is isolated by Covid-19 and whose party’s doubts resemble a Shakespearean drama about the future of his ambition.

In Milwaukee, on the other hand, it seems like nothing can go wrong.

The week was an ode to a former president who dodged a bullet and the sacrament of a man many believe is protected by God.

Trump, who during his first two campaigns and presidency revealed the chaos of a staff rife with rivalry, has traded disorder for discipline, at least with the people who work for him, but not with his personal behavior.

It has always been polarizing and it is not known if this unexpected discipline can convince.