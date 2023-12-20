Great Britain | Two teenagers were sentenced for the murder of a trans girl in Britain – stabbed 28 times in a park

Two 16-year-olds were convicted of a “senseless” murder in Cheshire, UK.

A man from Manchester the court has found two 16-year-olds guilty of murdering a trans girl. The victim was stabbed 28 times in Warrington park, says The Guardian.

The identities of the convicted have been withheld for the time being. The verdict will be given in a month. Then it will be decided whether the authors' identities will be published. The perpetrators face life in prison, but the judge is still considering what the minimum term of imprisonment will be.

Of murder the convicted girl had known the victim for a few months, and she planned the murder together with the convicted boy. The girl is said to have been interested in serial killers and watched torture videos on the dark web.

Cheshire Police Detective Nigel Parr said that the victim's transgenderism was not the motive for the murder, but the motive was the perpetrators' desire to know what it feels like to kill.

“This was a senseless murder by murder-obsessed teenagers,” Parr said.