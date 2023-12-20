MEXICO CITY — When Sheynnis Palacios won the Miss Universe 2023 competition last month, people celebrated in the streets of Nicaragua, singing the national anthem and waving the flag.

It was the first time that a contestant from that Central American nation of almost 7 million inhabitants took the crown. “It was as if someone had won the World Cup,” said Gioconda Belli, a Nicaraguan poet and novelist.

Then came the offensive. The authoritarian government claimed that the director of the Miss Nicaragua pageant, who had chosen Palacios to represent the country in the world pageant, was part of an “unpatriotic conspiracy” to overthrow President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. .

Both the director, Karen Celebertti, and Palacios, 23, had participated in anti-government protests in 2018 that the Ortega government saw as a challenge to its regime. Ortega's daughter-in-law, Xiomara Blandino, a former Miss Nicaragua and former Miss Universe finalist, criticized Celebertti's organization last month, before Palacios' win.

Since the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador, Celebertti's husband and son have been arrested, a person close to the family revealed. Celebertti was not allowed to return to Nicaragua with her daughter. While she was stranded in Mexico, she resigned from her position.

People close to the Miss Nicaragua organization are perhaps the most unusual targets of the Government's campaign against its opponents. He has arrested or expelled political rivals and charity groups, Catholic bishops and nuns, musicians and journalists.

Celebertti and Palacios did not respond to requests for comment.

Palacios, who moved to New York due to obligations related to being Miss Universe, thanked Celebertti in an Instagram post, calling her a friend and mentor. “The love for our Country shines in everything you do,” she said.

Ortega, 78, came to power as a leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front in 1979. He served as president from 1985 to 1990, when he lost re-election, but was elected again in 2006 and has since put his critics on blast. Looks at her.

In 2018, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators blocked the streets to protest against the government's undemocratic regime and cuts to social security. The Ortega government unleashed a violent response, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people. He has denied deliberately shooting down protesters and has noted that at least two dozen police officers were also killed.

“Ortega has a problem,” said Arturo McFields Yescas, Nicaragua's former ambassador to the Organization of American States, who resigned last year. “Sheynnis has something—she comes from below, she doesn't owe anything to the dictatorship—and that makes her someone dangerous.”

The day after she won Miss Universe, the Government said that the Country was celebrating “its queen”. But the tone changed shortly after large numbers of people took to the streets waving the Nicaraguan flag. Demonstrations are effectively prohibited and the Government promotes the red and black Sandinista banner over the blue and white national flag.

It is still unknown how long Celebertti's relatives will remain detained or if Palacios will return to Nicaragua.

Belli, who was stripped of his citizenship, declared from Madrid, “is the threat of beauty against a regime that has shown a monstrous face.”

