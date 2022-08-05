Ducati double at Silverstone in Great Britain at the end of the first free practice session of the MotoGP class. Johann Zarco was the fastest in 1’59 “893, behind him Francesco Bagnaia author of a crash without consequences in the first part of the session.

Third place for Alex Rins, always competitive in Northamptonshire with Suzuki, then in fourth position we find the Yamaha of Fabio Quartararodominator a year ago, but expected to have a long lap penalty on Sunday in the race.

They complete the top-10 of the drivers currently directly qualified for Q2 Takaaki Nakagami, Aleix Espargarò, Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir, Jorge Martin and Brad Binder. All six manufacturers are now in the top-10 in one second and 101 thousandths. Only 16th Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP | Great Britain GP 2022, Free Practice 1 classification