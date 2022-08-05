Blaise de Vigenere (1523-1596)

As we have seen, shift ciphering is facilitated by using cipher wheels, which in their simplest version consist of two concentric circles, with the letters of the alphabet arranged in an orderly fashion on each of them, which can rotate relative to each other. But there are more complex wheels, with more circles, like the one used by the Mexican army, which served as an illustration for last week’s delivery, made up of five concentric circles, the first with the letters of the alphabet and the other four with the numbers 1 to 100 (from 01 to 00 to be exact). How do my astute readers think this multiple wheel could be used?

The Vigenère cipher

Actually, the so-called Vigenère cipher was invented in the mid-16th century by the Italian cryptographer Giovan Battista Bellaso; but Blaise de Vigenère learned it during a stay in Rome and described it in one of his books on cryptography, so it was wrongly attributed to him. And, as often happens, although the error was discovered in the 19th century, the improper name of the cipher was already consolidated by use and has remained to this day.

The Vigenère cipher is a polyalphabetic substitution cipher, which means that the same letter in the original message can, depending on its position, be replaced by different letters, unlike a monoalphabetic cipher such as the Caesar cipher. To do this, this encryption uses a key, which is a word or phrase. When encrypting a text, with each character a letter of the key is used to perform the substitution. Obviously, both the sender and the receiver of the encrypted message have to know the key.

This cipher is so strong that Lewis Carroll himself, in an article titled The Alphabet CipherHe even said that it was indecipherable. An exaggerated assessment, since in the 19th century the official Prussian Friedrich Kasiski figured out how to attack him. The Kasiski method consists of determining the length of the key in a Vigenère cipher, and is based on the search for repeated words in the ciphertext. Kasiski noticed the existence of these repeated words, which led to the assumption that they were also the same before the encryption, and that the key had also coincided in the same position in the repetitions. And since the distance between repeated words is a multiple of the length of the key, it was about looking for different words that were repeated and finding the greatest common divisor of their respective distances. Once the length of the key with which the text was encrypted is discovered, it is only necessary to divide the text into blocks of the same size as the key and apply the statistical method that is used with displacement encryption.

So the Vigenère cipher is not as unbreakable as it seemed. But is there any kind of encryption that is?

