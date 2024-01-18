A 2-year-old boy, Bronson Battersby, died of starvation after the father he lived with, Kenneth, died of a heart attack. The little boy was found lifeless on January 9 curled up next to his 60-year-old father at their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire, England. The two were followed by social workers, who last visited them on January 2nd. That day, however, Battersby had not opened the door. The operator then contacted the police, only to go to the house again two days later without receiving any response. The family told the Sun that finally on January 9 the social worker entered the house using a key belonging to the owner of the property.

The boy's mother, Sarah Piesse, 43, said she last saw her son before Christmas after an argument with Kenneth Battersby. The man is believed to have died of a heart attack no earlier than December 29th. Autopsy results found that Bronson instead died of dehydration and starvation. Kenneth Battersby was unemployed and had heart problems that had caused severe jaundice in the months before his death. Lincolnshire County Council has launched an investigation into the death of the boy, who had been classed as vulnerable and subject to checks at least once a month by children's services.