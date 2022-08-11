The iconic movie Grease returns to Pathé cinemas once tonight due to the death of lead actress Olivia Newton-John (73).

Part of the proceeds will go to Pink Ribbon, Pathé promises on Instagram. This charity, part of the Dutch Cancer Society, raises money for, among other things, breast cancer research. The British-Australian Newton-John had been suffering from the disease for thirty years. She died last Monday. The film can be seen tonight in all Pathé cinemas, except the one in Delft, where Grease will be shown on Saturday.

Newton-John’s family has accepted an offer from the Prime Minister of the Australian state of Victoria to give the singer a state funeral. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said it will be “more of a concert than a funeral”. “It will be a fitting celebration of such a rich and diverse life,” Andrews said. The date for the ceremony has not yet been set.

Newton-John's husband John Easterling posted a tribute to his wife on social media today. He thanked all the people for the 'ocean of love and support' he had received after her death. "She was the bravest woman I've ever known. In her most difficult moments she was always able to make things positive.'





