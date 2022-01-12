The Football Association is satisfied with the anti Covid guidelines that will become a circular from the Ministry of Health after today’s State-Regions conference. The green light for matches provided that 35 per cent of positives are not exceeded in the athlete group should ensure that we continue with the championships.

SATISFACTION

–

President Gabriele Gravina underlines the result: “On the protocol I hope that the CTS will also recognize the commitment and efforts”. The pronouncement is expected for Friday and there should be no twists and turns. “It is a result we are very satisfied with – says the federal number 1 – It is the result of the excellent work done with all the institutions, in particular with the Government, a collaboration in which our Federation has always been recognized. need for dialogue, clear rules and accountability and the new protocol is born on these foundations “.