The FIGC president: “I hope that the CTS will also recognize our efforts, there is a need for clear rules”
The Football Association is satisfied with the anti Covid guidelines that will become a circular from the Ministry of Health after today’s State-Regions conference. The green light for matches provided that 35 per cent of positives are not exceeded in the athlete group should ensure that we continue with the championships.
SATISFACTION
–
President Gabriele Gravina underlines the result: “On the protocol I hope that the CTS will also recognize the commitment and efforts”. The pronouncement is expected for Friday and there should be no twists and turns. “It is a result we are very satisfied with – says the federal number 1 – It is the result of the excellent work done with all the institutions, in particular with the Government, a collaboration in which our Federation has always been recognized. need for dialogue, clear rules and accountability and the new protocol is born on these foundations “.
January 12, 2022 (change January 12, 2022 | 17:37)
