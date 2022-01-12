(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden admitted on Wednesday that his administration still had “more work to do with the still very high price increases,” even as he said progress had been made in slowing the rate of increase. of prices.

His statement was released by the White House after US consumer prices rose sharply in December, resulting in the biggest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades.

“We are making progress in reducing the rate of price increase. At the same time, this report underscores that we still have more work to do, with price increases still very high and squeezing family budgets,” Biden said.

