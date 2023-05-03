Mourning for singer Ed Sheeran, grandmother Nancy died peacefully at 98: she is the protagonist of one of his hit songs

Mourning for the singer Ed Sheeranhis beloved grandmother passed away forever at the age of 98.

The star was very attached to the old lady, so much so that in 2017 he decided to dedicate a song to her in his album Divide. The piece, titled Nancy Mulligantells the love story between Anne Mary and Ed’s grandfather, William Sheeran.

The old lady is died peacefullyat the age of 98, while at the Castle Gardens Nursing Home of Enniscorthy, Ireland.

Nancy and her nephew were deeply connected, the star dedicated one of his most famous songs to her. The song tells of her difficult marriage to her grandfather, a story that the singer himself has defined as that of “Romeo and Juliet”. After the release of the album, Ed Sheeran himself said:

No one showed up for their wedding. He stole some gold teeth in the dental office where he worked, melted them down to make wedding rings. They borrowed the clothes. They had a Romeo and Juliet type love story, which was very romantic. That’s why I decided to write and dedicate a song to them.

A love story like the one in the movies, which was an inspiration for the great star. Nancy and William have welcomed into their lives 8 children and 23 grandchildren.

The news of Granny’s death has spread all over the world and the affection that Ed Sheeran is receiving in these hours is immense. Messages of support and condolences by his many fans and colleagues in the music world.

Ed Sheeran’s wife discovered she had cancer during her second pregnancy

It was not an easy time for the singer. Last month he revealed that his wife found out, during her second pregnancy, of have a tumor.