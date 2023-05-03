Mohammed Al-Hammadi, President of the Emirates Journalists Association, Assistant President of the General Union of Arab Journalists, praised the role played by journalists in the UAE, and their contribution to highlighting national and social issues and adopting a positive approach in raising public issues and enlightening public opinion with facts, in light of the country’s leadership’s permanent support for professional and responsible media. .

Al-Hammadi said – on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, which falls on the third of May every year -: “After these years, it is useful for the United Nations General Assembly and the international community to review the gains and evaluate the achievements made in the interest of freedom of the press during the past three decades.” Stressing the role of press freedom in promoting human rights.

He praised the sacrifices of journalists in the Arab region in order to reveal the facts, urging the United Nations to activate its resolution 68/168 regarding the safety of journalists and the issue of impunity for crimes committed against them.