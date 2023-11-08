He Shibuya Incident Arc of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has been offering us great battles and a story that is leaving even the staunchest fans of Gege Akutami’s manga of the same name open-mouthed. On this occasion, the chapter 16 from the anime will show us the battle between Sukunawho finally emerged from his slumber, and Game, who already showed what he is capable of when he got rid of Nanami with complete ease. Who will emerge as the winner?

In this note we will tell you all the details about the premiere of this fascinating episode, so that you can know the outcome of the aforementioned battle, which promises to keep all fans of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

What time does episode 16 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

The new episode of the second season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed byShota Goshozonowho took over from Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment,will premiere on Thursday, November 9, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

In Peru, chapter 16 of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ It will be broadcast from 12:00 p.m.and will coincide with its launch in Japan. Below, we leave you the schedules for other countries in Latin America and Spain:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As with the previous chapters, episode 16 of the anime will be released ONLINE byCrunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. On this page you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to enter the application before you have your username, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 16 will reveal who will emerge victorious from the battle between Jogo and Sukuna. Photo: LR/MAPPA composition

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE for FREE?

However, if what you want is to see‘Jujutsu Kaisen’FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

