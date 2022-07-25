“There are no obstacles to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports”. This was assured by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on a visit to the Republic of Congo, then affirming that the agreement on wheat signed last Friday in Odessa “does not prevent us from continuing our special military operation, destroying military infrastructure and other military objectives. ” in Ukraine.

Read also

“Our Western colleagues have developed the ability to present any news in a distorted way, in order to facilitate its use against Russia. For me it is not a surprise – accused the head of diplomacy in Moscow -. Odessa episode, there is nothing in the commitments that Russia has made, even on the basis of the agreements signed on July 22 in Istanbul, that could prevent us from continuing the special military operation and from hitting military infrastructure and other military targets. And the representatives of the secretariat of the United Nations, among other things, if I understand correctly, yesterday confirmed this interpretation of the documents “.

Meanwhile, according to Lavrov, anti-ship missiles supplied by the United States to Ukraine no longer pose a threat to Russia. “As for the targets hit by high-precision weapons, they are located in a separate part of the port of Odessa, the so-called military part – said the head of diplomacy in Moscow, in a reference to the Russian attack on Saturday against the coastal city – Targets were a Ukrainian Navy fighter ship and an ammunition depot that contained recently delivered Harpoon anti-ship missiles. These missiles had been delivered to pose a threat to the Russian Black Sea fleet. Now they no longer pose a threat. “.