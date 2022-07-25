The geopolitical dynamics after Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine has exposed the way in which authoritarian regimes articulate and cooperate to confront the international order and destabilize countries in different regions of the world to create spheres of influence.

They do so by developing joint military capabilities to carry out military actions while implementing fourth-generation war strategies by financing terrorist organizations or instrumentalizing various international organized crime activities such as money laundering.

To illustrate this alarming situation, it is enough to refer to two important events related to the authoritarian regime in Iran.

The first related to Iranian drones supplied to Russia and Venezuela. In recent days, the United States authorities have revealed that Iran would be providing unmanned drones with weapons capacity to the Kremlin for its war against the Ukrainian people.

Similarly, earlier this year, various sources reported on the delivery of Iranian precision guided missiles to Venezuela to use in the advanced Iranian Mohajer drones and other similar models that are built in Venezuela with military assistance from Iran.

The second has to do with the money laundering operations of the Tehran regime.

An exclusive Wall Street Journal investigation published on March 18, 2022 revealed that over the past few years Iran’s political and financial leaders have perfected a multi-faceted and clandestine Iranian financial and money laundering scheme, with which they would seek to maintain Iran’s maximalist position. country at the negotiating table in Vienna, through the use of a shadow banking infrastructure.

The extensive international money laundering network managed by the Iranian regime under the supervision of the Central Bank of Iran, launders billions of dollars, against all international financial regulations and standards, threatening the integrity of the international financial order, as it undermines the trust that citizens and governments have in their banks.

Sanctioned Iranian banks and companies set up nominees and shell companies abroad, tricking foreign banks into illegal industrial-scale money laundering financial transactions, allowing the Tehran regime to further develop its military nuclear program, while financing its regional allies and the destabilizing activities carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Quds Force and regime-linked criminal organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Each of these groups is responsible for thousands of innocent victims in the Middle East and around the world.

Furthermore, according to the WSJ, Tehran’s leaders are planning to keep this underground financial system permanently in any future scenario “so they can trade without scrutiny.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi..

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has repeatedly stated that they are “concerned about the risk of terrorist financing emanating from Iran and the threat this poses to the international financial system.”

In February 2021, the FATF reclassified Iran as a High Risk Jurisdiction, calling on countries to apply appropriate countermeasures to address the risk Iran poses to the international financial system.

Iran’s illicit financial activities, revealed by the WSJ, are yet another example of why Iran should remain on the FATF’s so-called “black list.”

Iran’s criminal behavior is a threat to the integrity of the international financial system.

International banks and countries that unknowingly host Iran’s illegal activity are vulnerable and at risk of being sanctioned.

Regulatory and supervisory authorities must ensure that Iran cannot continue to abuse the control environment to carry out illicit financial crimes and money laundering activities.

US authorities in 2010 revealed that Hezbollah operatives had ties to a criminal organization known as "the Office" of Envigado.

Due diligence, increased surveillance, and a firm commitment to FATF standards are also effective tools to stop Iran.

The countries must confront by all means the destabilization actions promoted by authoritarian regimes such as Iran.

Ignoring these threats means that in the long term, Iran has the resources and capabilities to put international security at risk, creating the conditions for war, whether conventional or asymmetric through its proxies such as Hezbollah, which has a long record of criminal activities in Colombia and in the region.

After years of investigation, US authorities in 2010 revealed that Hezbollah operatives who were part of various international drug trafficking and money laundering networks had links to a criminal organization known as “the Office” of Envigado.

CARLOS AUGUSTO CHACÓN MONSALVE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE INSTITUTE OF POLITICAL SCIENCE

JOSEPH HUMIRE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CENTER FOR SECURE FREE SOCIETY

