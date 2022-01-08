Carlos Nieto, fully recovered from his intervention in the nasal septum, and the footballers of the Ángel López, Miguel Ángel, Puche, Luengo and Vaquero branch are part of the Real Zaragoza expedition to Ponferrada. On the contrary, the injured Nano Mesa, in addition to Francés, James and Iván Azón, who have been absent for a few days, and Vada, who has been sanctioned for his expulsion in Miranda de Ebro, have stayed in the Aragonese capital.

Juan Ignacio Martínez has just facilitated a call for 22 footballers, of which they are part: Cristian Álvarez, Ratón, Fran Gámez, Lluis López, Jair, Chavarría, Nieto, Francho, Eguaras, Petrovic, Zapater, Adrián, Yanis, Narváez, Borja Sáinz, Bermejo, Álvaro Giménez, Ángel López, Miguel Ángel, Puche, Luengo and Vaquero.

After exercising at the Ciudad Deportiva, Zaragoza started the trip to Ponferrada at 12:15 pm. After having lunch in Logroño, the team is scheduled to arrive around eight o’clock at night and will stay at the Hotel AC Ponferrada.