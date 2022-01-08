Tennis | Maskiton Novak Djokovic distributed prizes in the children’s tournament in December just a day after his corona infection was confirmed

Djokovic posed with the best of the tournament. No one had masks.

8.1. 16:54

Tennis the number one name on the world list for men Novak Djokovicin questionable information about the activity was revealed on Saturday, the news agency AFP reports.

Djokovic’s lawyers are told me the tennis star was informed of its corona infection on 16 December. A positive test result is a sufficient reason to overturn Djokovic’s expulsion decision from Australia.

If Djokovic was informed of his illness on December 16, his behavior was irresponsible the very next day. Namely, Djokovic has been at his tennis center handing out the prizes of the junior tournament without a mask.

Belgrade Tennis Association Teniski savez Beograda (TSB) said On their Facebook pagethat only the winners of the coronavirus pandemic attended the event.

TSB announced the incident almost 200 pictures.

Djokovic posed at the tennis center bearing his name with about 20 young players as well as TSB officers, and no one wore a mask.

“Continue with the same pattern with a smile on your face and believe in yourself, then anything is possible,” Djokovic said.

“We are really proud of you, your dedication, your training, your will and your work, that is, everything you have done to achieve this.”

At the same time, the chairman of the TSB Milan Slavkovic gave Djokovic an orthodox icon in recognition of “all that he has done for tennis and sports, all his achievements, and generosity around the world”.

TSB is a consortium of Belgrade tennis clubs founded in 1978.

Serbian the media will report extensively on the awards ceremony as early as December.

Daily newspaper The future headlines how the best junior players got their prizes from Djokovic. The same was announced by the Serbian broadcaster RTS.

A journalist writing for The New York Times Ben Rothenberg shared With their Twitter account numerous pictures of the event. The pictures were shared by Djokovic supporters on some channels.

Despite the corona infection, Djokovic was busy in mid-December, as he attended the unveiling of his own stamp, among other things.

Djokovic distributed material about the Serbian Post’s event on December 17th On Instagram and On Twitter. The ATP also takes into account the stamp Djokovic received on their website.

“It’s an honor to get your own stamp. Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift, ”Djokovic wrote on his Twitter account.