The Peralta Escobedo family mourns the loss of Mr. Alejandro and his grandson Carlos. Both suffered a serious accident when they were moving in a Fiat taxi and tried to cross a train track.

The accident, which occurred in the municipality of Gómez Palacio, Mexico, caused their death instantly. The car was in total loss. According to the authorities’ report, Mr. Alejandro wanted to hurry across the highway before he crossed the train. However, the calculation failed him.

The imposing train hit the taxi at full speed and threw it against a railing. Immediately, passers-by contacted ambulances, but when paramedics arrived in the area, they confirmed that the two were without vital signs.

The machine carrying cargo stopped 200 meters ahead. After the investigations and the removal of the bodies, the convoy continued on its way to the city of Monterrey.

A minor and an elderly person lost their lives after the taxi they were traveling in was hit by the train in the town of Villa Gregorio García, in the city of Gómez Palacio, local authorities. pic.twitter.com/OMxUeRrJs9 – The Century of Torreón (@torreon) May 20, 2023

The grandfather was 60 years old, while his grandson was 10 years old. “He really liked playing ball and he also liked music a lot, in addition to singing and dancing, he was very playful,” said Cindy Medina, mother, for the Mexican media The Sun of the Lagoon.

“It is such a strong pain that my beautiful child has left me. Today I woke up without you being by my side,” he insisted.

