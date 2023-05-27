The PSOE closed its electoral campaign this Friday without the announced presence of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who finally intervened by videoconference from Madrid. “Last-minute issues in the ministry” prevented him from traveling to the Murcian district of Santa Cruz, he assured. In his speech he did not refer to the arrest of the PSOE candidate for mayor of Albudeite and two other members of the socialist lists for alleged vote buying in this town. The candidate for the presidency of the Community, José Vélez, did not enter into the matter either.

The minister accused the right of “making noise” in the face of the “reality” of the data of the socialist management in the Government of Spain. Although with that “noise” he did not refer to the arrests for alleged vote buying in Albudeite and Mojácar, but to the use that, he denounced, the PP makes of terrorism. The PP “has gone to the past in which all the democrats defeated terror,” he lamented. Grande-Marlaska also stressed the “decency in management” of the PSOE, and listed the employment and security policies. In this sense, he stressed that the Region of Murcia has “a historic number” of police and civil guards.

For his part, the candidate for the presidency of the Community, José Vélez, accused López Miras of having rejected the resumption of the debate that was interrupted after the refusal of María Marín, from Podemos, to leave her lectern to make way for Más Región . Vélez recalled the main electoral promises that he has been shelling out in these two weeks of the campaign, from hiring more professionals to reduce waiting lists to aid and guarantees for the purchase or rental of housing by young people. «They tell us where we get the money from; We are not going to raise a single tax, we are going to take it out of the 1,400 million that López Miras gives to 2%” of the population, “to the detriment of 98”.

Vélez also defended the “courage” of José Antonio Serrano in the Murcia mayor’s office, with a “Mobility plan like the one he has launched, thinking not of four votes but of the citizens, their health and their progress.”

Serrano flaunted precisely those policies to “change Murcia”, and called for the vote because “we are playing a different, more European, more modern, healthier, greener and more sustainable Murcia compared to the Murcia of smoke, darkness and tunnels » who, he warned, represent Ballesta and the PP.

