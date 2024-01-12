Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

The AfD leadership is trying to downplay the meeting of its officials and representatives with right-wing extremists. Apparently it was about deportations.

Berlin – After Conspiratorial meetings between some, some high-ranking, AfD members and right-wing extremists The partly right-wing extremist party is trying to downplay the plans made there to deport millions of people. Party leader Alice Weidel had a spokesman explain that the plan discussed in the Adlon country house near Potsdam was not the party program. When it comes to the question of who will be deported, this applies.

The AfD party program says “assimilation is the most extensive form of integration,” which cannot be forced but is still aimed at. Integration, in the sense of the AfD, means that only immigrants have to adapt. Anyone who refuses to do so will “ultimately” have their right of residence withdrawn.

AfD leader Alice Weidel celebrates with party colleagues about successes in the state elections in Hesse. © Helmut Fricke/dpa

There is nothing there about the constitutional rules emphasized by Alice Weidel's spokesman on Wednesday, which are supposed to be “completely in accordance with the Basic Law”. The basic program openly calls for the abolition of the individual right to asylum on the basis of the Basic Law and applicable international law. At the same time, the AfD is calling for a return to citizenship law based on the principle of descent. Until 2000, only those who had a German parent were considered German.

Right-wing extremist fighting concept with the aim of a “homogeneous national community”

The investigative portal published on Wednesday Corrective research that described how high-ranking AfD members, right-wing extremists and entrepreneurs are said to have met in a country house near Brandenburg. They therefore discussed ways to undermine the democratic constitutional state with their own means, and what they could then do: The Austrian right-wing extremist Martin Sellner told several AfD members at the conspiratorial meeting in Potsdam that he wanted “asylum seekers, foreigners, with the right to stay, not assimilated Citizens” to be deported to North Africa, wrote Corrective. The democratic forces in the country were shocked.

Sellner presented all of this under the term “remigration”. The right-wing extremism researcher Matthias Quent told the ARD, This is “a right-wing extremist slogan” with the aim of the “mass deportation” of all people “who are not of German origin”. The aim of this, according to Quent: an “ethnically homogeneous national community”.

These plans for Deportation of millions of people He discussed this with Roland Hartwig, the closest colleague of party leader Weidel, the Bundestag member Gerrit Huy, the parliamentary group leader in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund, and Tim Krause, the deputy head of the Potsdam district association. Siegmund and Huy commented on the allegations on Wednesday and Thursday.

None of those involved acknowledge the inviolability of the German passport

Huy wrote on Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “right” that the AfD advocate for “remigration”. In her post she explicitly referred to “foreigners who are required to leave the country”. She did not reject Sellner's plans to deport “unassimilated citizens”. She described the reporting of Corrective as a “smear campaign” by a “government-funded organization.” Siegmund claimed that he did not want to deport the “Croatian restaurant operator” with a German passport because of his “contribution to society”. In his video distributed via X on Thursday, Siegmund does not speak of the inviolability of German citizenship – a central lesson from National Socialism.

AfD co-state parliamentary group leader Ulrich Siegmund. © Ronny Hartmann/dpa/archive image

Various other posts from members of the party look similar. The Brandenburg Bundestag member René Springer wrote on X that the AfD would deport “millions of foreigners”. This is a “promise (…) for Germany”. He also did not clarify who he considered German. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution now attests that large parts of the AfD have an unconstitutional “ethnic understanding of the people”. The same applies to the right-wing extremist Identitarian movement. Sellner is one of its leading figures. According to TimeIn 2018, Springer researched a leading figure in the Identitarian movement.

Reaction of the AfD leader in the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt: hate speech against Correctiv journalists

Siegmund particularly emphasized that: Corrective researched with hidden cameras. He threw the journalists off Corrective proposes to work with methods of a “secret service” that are “highly criminal”. In fact, German media law naturally allows recordings with hidden cameras if there is “great public interest in information”. This has been an absolutely common tool of investigative journalism for decades, including when researching the right-wing extremist scene. Covered by the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right to freedom of the press.

The top staff of the AfD: coming and going View photo series

The AfD is trying to “distract” with this type of communication, explained Holger Marcks, co-head of the research center of the federal working group “Against Hate on the Internet”. ZDF. The party already used this after the arrest of the Reich citizens group “Reuss” in December 2022. He does not see “a uniform plan” in the AfD when it comes to implementing the plans described by Sellner. The ethnic wing around the Thuringian state chairman Björn Höcke but is increasingly gaining influence. And he has “always advocated the restoration of an ethnically homogeneous state.” Höcke, who can legally be called a fascist, wrote five years ago about “well-tempered cruelty” that should be used on the way there.

Parts of the Young Alternatives demand an open commitment to Sellner's deportation plan

In recent days, key players in the youth organization Junge Alternative (JA) have called on the party leadership to openly acknowledge Sellner's plans, reported Das ZDF. This also included state board members. In several federal states, the JA is already in the sights of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a “secure right-wing extremist”. After the state elections in October, a number of young, particularly openly right-wing radical MPs were swept into parliament. Among them is the Bavarian state parliament member Daniel Halemba, against whom an investigation is underway for incitement to hatred and the use of symbols of anti-constitutional organizations. (kb)