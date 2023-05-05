Jose Antonio Munoz Grenade Thursday, May 4, 2023, 9:16 p.m.



The poet from Granada Rafael Guillén died this Thursday afternoon in Granada shortly after his 90th birthday, as a result of a stroke he suffered yesterday and which he has not been able to overcome. Guillén, the most veteran of the national poetry prizes -he won the award in 1994 for ‘Los estados transparentes’-, began his career in the post-war years, within the group ‘Versos al fresco’. His work went, from the outset, beyond creation, and he promoted the Veleta al Sur book collection with José García Ladrón de Guevara.

His works include, in addition to the collections of poems ‘Verses for lost moments’ or ‘Ballad in three times (for saxophone and colloquial phrases)’, his travel texts, compiled in the volume ‘Traveling prose’. In fact, going into his office was doing it in a small museum with curiosities from half the world, toured with his inseparable companion, Nina, to whom he dedicated ‘Last poems (What I will never know how to tell you)’, which in the end has been his latest collection of poems, published in 2019.

Guillén has been the object of numerous tributes in life, the last one, just a few days ago, on the occasion of the Book Fair, and before that, for the publication of the collection of poems ‘To say love simply’, where more than 100 authors published verses dedicated to also the National Critics Award and the Federico García Lorca Award, among other awards.