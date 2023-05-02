The movie of Gran Turismo back to being talked about: with a trailer published in the early afternoon, this film shows itself in some unedited scenes, while it explains and tells its story.

Inspired by a true story, the film tells the fulfillment of the dream of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player, who thanks to his gaming skills wins a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional driver.

Gran Turismo will then propose a redemption story, as it really happened thanks to the competitive program of the game itself. In Gran Turismo we will find the protagonist, Jann Mardenborough, played by Archie Madekwe, David Harbour like Jack Salter, his coach, Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore, a motorsport marketing executive (inspired by GT Academy founder Darren Cox).