Porsche Motorsport head Thomas Laudenbach made the statement before and after last weekend’s Spa 6 Hours, after no BoP revisions had been made for the Belgian race following the two season-opening events at Sebring. and Portimao.

When asked if there could be a change after Spa, he replied. “We all know there will be. It’s clear we expect an adjustment before Le Mans. I expected it to come after Portimao, but I’ve been told it will be before Le Mans.”

After the race, in which Toyota took their third win out of three, Laudenbach said: “I don’t think the question is whether there will be a change; the main question is what the change will be.”

The rules makers of the WEC, FIA and Automobile Club de l’Ouest, had the opportunity to make a change before Spa in the system that balances performance between LMH and LMDh which.

It is not clear whether it was the only opportunity and whether it is still possible to modify something between the LMH prototypes, such as the Toyota, and the LMDhs, including the Porsche 963, before Le Mans.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe’s technical director Pascal Vasselon insisted that Spa was the only chance for a BoP review before Le Mans.

“There’s no room for a change before Le Mans, there are documents that say what the rules are: there’s been an agreement with a precise calendar,” says the Belgian engineer.

These documents are not in the public domain; FIA and ACO have only clarified that only the BoP of the platform can be changed before Le Mans.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez Photo by: Paul Foster

An FIA representative has pointed to Motorsport.com a so-called “explanation” released by the governing body in the opening week of the Sebring series in March that appears to indicate that a change is still possible.

The document stated: “There will be only one BoP adjustment over the course of the season after Le Mans, plus a possible balancing of the LMH and LMDh platforms before that race.”

The new system introduced for this season is based on simulation rather than race lap time data.

Among the main objectives was to eliminate the possibility of hiding, which is why the BoP was largely set for the first four races up to and including Le Mans.

After Le Mans, large-scale modifications can be made to individual cars as part of what has been termed the manufacturer’s BoP, which will then be set for the last three races of the season.

A second change is then possible in the second half of the season, before the finale in Bahrain in November.