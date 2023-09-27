Sony has announced the arrival ofupdate 1.38 Of Gran Turismo 7with some new cars and two new menus. It will arrive on September 28, 2023 at 8:00 am ET and will introduce three vehicles: the Garage RCR Civic, the Honda Civic Type R ’22 and the MAZDA3 Gr.4.

There RCR Civic Garage is a JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) modified for time racing, with an interesting story: “in 2006, owner Philip Robles purchased a 1992 Civic “EG” in near-stock condition and began modifying it together with his son Jessie, with the goal of using it in regional time trials at Southwestern circuits. For 10 years, continuous weekends at the track have led to multiple time trial titles. In 2017, Philip received the request to showcase the Civic at SEMA at the booth of Mackin Industries, an importer of processing parts in the United States.”

There Honda Civic Type R ’22 it is the sixth version of the Civic Type R, with excellent features, within a simpler and more refined design: “The engine is the modern Type R engine, a 2-litre inline 4-cylinder turbo K20C unit, which thanks to several improvements, including that of the turbo system, now delivers 10 HP and 2.04 kgfm more than previous models, for a maximum power of 330 HP and a torque of 42.83 kgfm.”

There MAZDA3 Gr.4 finally, it is a latest generation biodiesel racing car, created for the 2023 Super Taikyu championship. Natural heir of the 2021 Bio Demio/MAZDA2 prototype, it uses Euglena’s “Susteo”, a new generation biodiesel made with oils from kitchen used. The 2.2 liter SKYACTIV-D engine can develop 45.89 kgfm of torque and a power output of approximately 240~260 hp with this fuel, which is identical at the molecular level to commercial diesel fuel.”