As part of the 21st Arab Media Forum, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the Dubai Council, a key session was held. During which His Excellency Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Karam Jabr, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in the Arab Republic of Egypt, spoke to discuss the features of the current landscape of Arab media, in light of global changes.

His Excellency Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi stressed, during the session moderated by Hussein Al Sheikh, journalist at Al Hadath Channel, that there is a great responsibility on government media institutions to preserve national identity and protect societies from destructive imported ideas, change the negative stereotypical image taken from the Arab media, and embark on This is part of national identity, promoting Arab culture and its principles, and not compromising on the cultural history of this part of the world.

– Government institutions.

Regarding the powers of information ministries in Arab countries and their ability to meet the requirements of the media system, His Excellency Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of having government channels that reflect the trends, positions and voice of the state, and official institutions that regulate the work of public policies for the media sector, and work to prepare young media cadres, and provide them with future skills such as tools. Artificial intelligence, which has become a reality, is used by media institutions and various vital sectors in the world.

Regarding freedom of the media, Dr. pointed out: Al Nuaimi pointed out that media freedom must be codified in a way that enhances the national responsibility of workers in the sector, stressing that Bahraini media institutions enjoy a great deal of responsible freedom that enables them to discuss all issues and challenges facing society, pointing to societal challenges that the media played a major role in solving and confronting. For her, pointing out that the Bahraini legislator differentiated in legislation between the responsible freedom of media institutions and non-specialized individuals who, through their broadcasts on social media platforms, may be a cause of destabilization of the security and stability of society.

The Bahraini Minister of Information also stressed the necessity of adopting and supporting young media cadres, and providing all capabilities to properly qualify them to bear responsibility for media work, while providing the infrastructure and legislative environment that helps them to be creative within the tributaries of this vital sector.

– National responsibility

For his part, Karam Gabr, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in the Arab Republic of Egypt, confirmed that many countries are no longer satisfied with the existence of a Ministry of Information with its common name and tasks, as is currently the case in Egypt, as the Egyptian Constitution in 2014 stipulated the formation of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation. The media is affiliated with two national institutions, one of which is for the media and manages national television, and the other for the press and manages 8 national press institutions, while the Supreme Council supervises the two institutions and carries out its regulatory and legislative role within the specific scope set for it by the Constitution, indicating that job titles are determined by the state’s need for a practical framework that governs the powers The sector and determines its national responsibilities.

-Communication platforms.

Jabr pointed to the dangerous role of social media platforms in directing Arab public opinion, as he believes that part of the management of world affairs is currently taking place through social media platforms, in reference to the great challenge that Arab countries face in this context, and the need for joint Arab action to legalize the work of platforms. Communication, so that countries can protect their societies and capabilities, stressing that the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt is currently preparing legislation that defines the work of these platforms and sets specific conditions for their content that they broadcast to people.

He stressed that there is a fierce attack and strong insistence by some in the West to promote principles, slogans and ethics that are alien to our Arab societies, pointing out the necessity of working from now on producing Arabic content capable of confronting those ideas that are alien to our societies, culture and values, while the technological capabilities and human energies exist. It has a high level of training and experience that enables it to do so.

– Youth and experience.

Regarding empowering young people and qualifying them with the skills necessary for media work, Jabr stressed that seeking help from young people is an imperative because of their enthusiasm and ability to keep pace with the rapid development in the world of technology and communication tools, but at the same time he prefers to mix the younger generation with those with accumulated experience to support and guide young cadres. In their professional media life.