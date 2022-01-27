In the last few days, a rumor began to circulate that Grand Touring 7 could have been quietly delayed. It all started when Tom Henderson, a reliable insiderrevealed that a press event for this game had been postponed by Sony, and a new date had not been given. We don’t know why the above happened, however a new trailer has arrived that reiterates its initial release date.

This new trailer, which we could actually say is more of a commercial, shows us the functionality that this game will have with the Dual Sense, the use of 3D audio, and of course, the incredible graphics and visuals. It’s an extremely brief glimpse, but I think it does a great job of showing us what’s important.

If you are thinking of entering Grand Touring 7then we recommend that you free up space on your SSD or hard drive since the game will require more than 100GB of storage for its installation.

Grand Touring 7 arrives at PS5 and PS4 on March 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: Sony will definitely kick off this year with very strong releases. In February we have Horizon Forbidden West, followed by Gran Turismo 7 in March, Forspoken in May and dates for Ghostwire: Tokyo and of course God of War Ragnarok still to come.

Via: PlayStation