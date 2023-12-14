Polyphony Digital was interviewed by GT Planet at the GT World Series Finals in Barcelona and on that occasion Kazunori Yamauchi – creator of the series – stated that Gran Turismo 7 not only is it a success but it is capable of “maintain a really high number of active users for the duration of the release”, adding that this is “something truly unique for Gran Turismo that other titles have failed to achieve”.

It's unclear which “other titles” Yamauchi is referring to specifically, but it's probably safe to assume he's making a general reference to comparable racing games. “When we released the Spec II update, the number of active users has risen to double what it was before” Yamauchi added. “I heard that in the video game industry this is quite rare.”

Unfortunately, PlayStation representatives were unable (wanted?) to provide precise sales numbers for Gran Turismo 7but it's clear that from Polyphony Digital's perspective it's a success.