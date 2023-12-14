The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival presents the most amazing fireworks displays that light up the Dubai sky with colors every night and continue until next January 14, sponsored by the Al Zarouni Group.

Fireworks displays are held in several famous destinations in Dubai, including Dubai Festival Mall, Al Seef District, during the Shatana in Hatta Festival in the Hatta area, and on New Year’s Eve at Bluewaters, The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Al Seef, and “Hatta.”

The current edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival – which began on December 8 and continues until January 14 – is filled with many entertainment and promotional events and activities, discounts on international brands, markets and temporary exhibitions that offer exclusive local products and other retail offers that suit everyone.