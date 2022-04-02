The Grammys 2022 LIVE will take place this April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event that honors the best in music worldwide will be broadcast LIVE on TNT, CBS and Paramount+. Here we let you know what time and where to see the gala, the complete list of nominees, the artists that will be presented and more details about the 64th Grammy gala.
When are the 2022 Grammys?
Sunday, April 3 is the date on which the 64th gala of the Grammy Awards 2022. An important panel of artists will make presentations on stage that will reward the most outstanding music of the last year.
Who will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards?
- J Balvin
- Mary Becerra
- John Legend
- silk sonic
- Carrie Underwood
- Maverick City Music
- Aymee Nuviola
- Billy Strings
- Jon Batiste
- Brothers Osborne
- bts
- Brandy Carlile
- billie eilish
- Cynthia Erivo
- HER
- Lil Nas X
- Jack Harlow
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- nas
- Ben Platt
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Chris Stapleton
- Rachel Zegler
Who will animate the 2022 Grammys gala?
The leadership of the 2022 Grammy Awards will be, for the second time, in charge of the South American actor and comedian Trevor Noah.
The host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central indicated that he could refer to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine during the event: “I think the ceremony will find the right place and the right space to do something.”
What time is the 2022 Grammys?
The transmission of the Grammys 2022 will begin at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) and the red carpet will be open from 6:30 pm (Peruvian time). Here we leave you the list of times to enjoy the awards according to the country where you are:
- United States: 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)
- Mexico: 7.00 p.m.
- Ecuador, Colombia and Peru: 8:00 p.m.
- Chile and Argentina: 10:00 p.m.
- Spain: 3:00 a.m. on April 4
Where to watch the 2022 Grammys LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?
The ceremony of Grammy Awards 2022 will be available online through the TNT streaming service (https://www.tntgo.tv/), the TNT GO app and through the Grammy’s online platforms. In addition, you can enjoy minute by minute in La República Espectaculos.
How to watch TNT LIVE?
To watch the 2022 Grammys LIVE, just tune in TNT at your cable operator. In Peru, the channel is available in the following signals:
- Direct TV: Channel Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)
- Clear TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD)
How to watch CBS LIVE?
If you are in the United States, you can enjoy the Grammys 2022 LIVE through the CBS channel signal.
How to watch Paramount+ LIVE?
To enter Paramount+ and watch live the Grammy Awards 2022you have to have a subscription to said platform.
How to see the 2022 Grammy Awards on the website?
Go to the TNT website https://www.tntgo.tv/ to watch the 2022 Grammys live. Another option is to tune into the event through the Grammy’s online platforms.
How to watch the 2022 Grammys on YouTube?
The 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet will start at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast live on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel.
Grammy Awards 2022: list of nominees
Best Electronic Recording
- Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
- Loom – Olafur Arnalds
- Before – James Blake
- Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs
- You Can Do It – Caribouband
- Alive – Rufus DuSol
- The Business – Tiesto
best rap performance
- Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar
- Up by Cardi B
- My Life by J Cole
- Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy
- Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion
Non-Classical Producer of the Year
- Jack Antonoff
- Roger Chahayed
- hit boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Need to Know – Doja Cat
- pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF
- INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow
- WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign
- Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby
best rap album
- The Off-Season – J.Cole
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator
- Donda – Kany West
best rap song
- Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones
- Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat
- Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
- Jail – Kany West and Jay Z
- My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray
Best Latin Pop Album
- Vertigo – Pablo Alborán
- My loves – Paula Arenas
- Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjona
- My Hands – Camilo
- Mendo – Alex Cuba
- Disclosure – Selena Gomez
Best Latin Urban Music Album
- Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro
- The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny
- JOSE – J Balvin
- KG0516 – Karol G
- Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis
Best Alternative Latin Music Album
- Leave – Stereo Bomb
- Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric
- Origin – Juanes
- Cramp – Nathy Peluso
- The Madrilenian – C. Tangana
- Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoé
Best Immersive Album
- ALICE – Alicia Keys
- Clique – Patricia Barber
- Fine Line – Harry Styles
- The Future Bites-Steven Wilson
- Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor
Best long musical
- Inside – Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne
- Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish
- Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix
- Summer of Soul – Various
best music video
- Shot In The Dark – ACDC
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone – Justin Bieber
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song
- Butter – BTS
- Higher Power – Coldplay
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA
- Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
best album of the year
- SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo
- Planet Her – Doja Cat
- Evermore – Taylor Swift
- Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind – HE R
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- MONTERO – Lil Nas X
- DONDA – Kanye West
song of the year
- Bad Habits
- A Beautiful Noise
- Driver License
- fight for you
- Happier Than Ever
- Leave the Door Open
- Kiss Me More
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Peaches
- right on me
Record of the year
- “I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
- “Freedom” – Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
- “drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
best new artist
- arooj aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Progressive R&B Album
- New Light — Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say — Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two — Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
best rap performance
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “my . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- “Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
best rap album
- The Off-Season — J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy—Drake
- King’s Disease II—Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
- Donda—Kanye West
best country song
- “Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- “Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- “Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
best jazz album
- Generations—The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
- Flower — Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
- Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It — CeCe Winans
