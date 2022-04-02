The Grammys 2022 LIVE will take place this April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event that honors the best in music worldwide will be broadcast LIVE on TNT, CBS and Paramount+. Here we let you know what time and where to see the gala, the complete list of nominees, the artists that will be presented and more details about the 64th Grammy gala.

When are the 2022 Grammys?

Sunday, April 3 is the date on which the 64th gala of the Grammy Awards 2022. An important panel of artists will make presentations on stage that will reward the most outstanding music of the last year.

Find out who will be the artists who will participate in the 2022 Grammys. Photo: Composition/Instagram/La República

Who will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

J Balvin

Mary Becerra

John Legend

silk sonic

Carrie Underwood

Maverick City Music

Aymee Nuviola

Billy Strings

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

bts

Brandy Carlile

billie eilish

Cynthia Erivo

HER

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Leslie Odom Jr.

nas

Ben Platt

Olivia Rodrigo

Chris Stapleton

Rachel Zegler

Who will animate the 2022 Grammys gala?

The leadership of the 2022 Grammy Awards will be, for the second time, in charge of the South American actor and comedian Trevor Noah.

The host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central indicated that he could refer to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine during the event: “I think the ceremony will find the right place and the right space to do something.”

Trevor Noah will be in charge of hosting the 2022 Grammys. Photo: AFP

What time is the 2022 Grammys?

The transmission of the Grammys 2022 will begin at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) and the red carpet will be open from 6:30 pm (Peruvian time). Here we leave you the list of times to enjoy the awards according to the country where you are:

United States: 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Mexico: 7.00 p.m.

Ecuador, Colombia and Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 3:00 a.m. on April 4

Where to watch the 2022 Grammys LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

The ceremony of Grammy Awards 2022 will be available online through the TNT streaming service (https://www.tntgo.tv/), the TNT GO app and through the Grammy’s online platforms. In addition, you can enjoy minute by minute in La República Espectaculos.

Björk is one of the artists with the most nominations for the Grammy Awards, but so far she has not won any. Photo: Bjork/Instagram

How to watch TNT LIVE?

To watch the 2022 Grammys LIVE, just tune in TNT at your cable operator. In Peru, the channel is available in the following signals:

Direct TV: Channel Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)

Clear TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD)

The Grammy Awards pays tribute to singers and professionals who have excelled in music. Photo: Latin Grammy/Instagram.

How to watch CBS LIVE?

If you are in the United States, you can enjoy the Grammys 2022 LIVE through the CBS channel signal.

How to watch Paramount+ LIVE?

To enter Paramount+ and watch live the Grammy Awards 2022you have to have a subscription to said platform.

BTS is nominated for the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. Photo: composition LaRepublica/Variety/Grammy

How to see the 2022 Grammy Awards on the website?

Go to the TNT website https://www.tntgo.tv/ to watch the 2022 Grammys live. Another option is to tune into the event through the Grammy’s online platforms.

How to watch the 2022 Grammys on YouTube?

The 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet will start at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast live on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Latin Grammys/Facebook.

Grammy Awards 2022: list of nominees

Best Electronic Recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Olafur Arnalds

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribouband

Alive – Rufus DuSol

The Business – Tiesto

best rap performance

Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B

My Life by J Cole

Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy

Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion

Non-Classical Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Roger Chahayed

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Need to Know – Doja Cat

pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF

INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign

Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby

best rap album

The Off-Season – J.Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator

Donda – Kany West

best rap song

Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones

Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kany West and Jay Z

My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray

Best Latin Pop Album

Vertigo – Pablo Alborán

My loves – Paula Arenas

Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjona

My Hands – Camilo

Mendo – Alex Cuba

Disclosure – Selena Gomez

Best Latin Urban Music Album

Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny

JOSE – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis

Best Alternative Latin Music Album

Leave – Stereo Bomb

Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric

Origin – Juanes

Cramp – Nathy Peluso

The Madrilenian – C. Tangana

Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoé

Best Immersive Album

ALICE – Alicia Keys

Clique – Patricia Barber

Fine Line – Harry Styles

The Future Bites-Steven Wilson

Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor

Best long musical

Inside – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne

Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix

Summer of Soul – Various

best music video

Shot In The Dark – ACDC

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Solo Performance

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

best album of the year

SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – HE R

We Are – Jon Batiste

MONTERO – Lil Nas X

DONDA – Kanye West

song of the year

Bad Habits

A Beautiful Noise

Driver License

fight for you

Happier Than Ever

Leave the Door Open

Kiss Me More

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Peaches

right on me

Record of the year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

best new artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

best rap performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“my . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

best rap album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy—Drake

King’s Disease II—Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda—Kanye West

best country song

“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

best jazz album

Generations—The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flower — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album