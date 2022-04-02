There’s nothing left! The 2022 Grammy Awards are getting closer and lovers of different musical genres have the best expectations for this 64th edition. Many artists from the industry will attend the ceremony, which honors and recognizes the work of singers and professionals who have stood out in the world of music.

In this edition, those selected were not chosen by anonymous committees, but by more than 11,000 members of the Recording Academy of the United States. In addition, the 2022 Grammys will include the presence of two new categories: “Best World Musical Performance” and “Best Latin Urban Music Album.”

When are the 2022 Grammys?

The gala will take place next Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. As you remember, the date was changed, since, initially, they were going to be held in January of this year in Los Angeles; however, the uptick in COVID-19 infections forced the Academy to postpone it.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Latin Grammys/Facebook.

Who will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

To date, the participation of some of the artists who will delight on stage with their performances has been confirmed: BTS, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, HER, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Batiste, Rachel Zegler, Nas, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Celia Cruz won 4 Latin Grammys and 3 Grammys during her artistic career. Photo: Latin Grammy/Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Who are the artists competing with Tony Succar at the 2022 Grammys?

Also, Foo Fighters was going to be part of this list of performances, but after the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins, his presence at the awards has been canceled.

Who will animate the 2022 Grammy gala?

The driving will be led by the South American actor, and also comedian, Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah will be in charge of hosting the 2022 Grammys. Photo: AFP

How to vote for the 2022 Grammys?

The process begins with members of The Latin Academy and record companies submitting products, which are then reviewed to confirm eligibility and placed in the appropriate categories.

The voting members of The Latin Academy, all of whom work on one of the different creative and technical aspects of a recording, then participate in the nomination process that determines the five finalists, 10 in the case of the General Categories, and two in the case of the final vote that determines the winners of the Latin Grammy.

The Grammy Awards pays tribute to singers and professionals who have excelled in music. Photo: Latin Grammy/Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: J Balvin and María Becerra: singers will participate together on the Grammy stage

The final voting ballots are sent to the members of the Recording Academy, who will be able to vote in the general categories and in no more than eight of the 30 categories.

What time is the 2022 Grammys?

The transmission of the Grammys 2022 is expected to start at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) and in the United States from 7:00 pm (central time). Meanwhile, the broadcast of the awards red carpet will start at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time).

BTS is competing for the second time at the Grammy Awards. On this occasion, his bet is “Butter”, his second single in English. Photo: BIGHIT

Grammys 2022: streaming channel

The live broadcast will be broadcast by TNT, in Latin America, through the following channels:

Dish

Total Play

mega cable

Star TV

izzy

Sky.

YOU CAN SEE: Who will replace the Foo Fighters at the Grammys?

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday, April 3. Photo: Grammy/Instagram.

How to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards on YouTube?

To see TNT Series LIVE, you have to tune the channel in your contracted cable service. You can also watch it through the TNT GO app.

In case you do not have TNT Series, you would have to buy an additional package of exclusive TNT content. For this you have to contact the service number of your cable.

Another option is to watch the 2022 Grammys through the TNT GO application, which allows you to enjoy all the programming of the TNT, TNT Series and Space signals in real time. It is available on the App Store and Google Play, and you can access its content with the username and password of your pay TV service.

Beyoncé is the woman with the most Grammys in history. Photo: Internet

Where will the 2022 Grammys be held?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS will visit the 2022 Grammys, BIG HIT MUSIC statement confirms

Where to watch the Grammys 2022 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

There are several ways to visualize the 2022 Grammy Awards in Latin America. One is by television through the signal of TNT or TNT Series. Another is online, both through the streaming service of TNT channels (TNT GO), as well as by the online platforms of the Grammys.

Recording Academy CEO: Grammys 2022

Grammy Awards 2022: complete list of nominees

Best Electronic Recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Olafur Arnalds

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribouband

Alive – Rufus DuSol

The Business – Tiesto

best rap performance

Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole

Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy

Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion

Non-Classical Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Roger Chahayed

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Need to Know – Doja Cat

pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF

INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign

Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby

best rap album

The Off-Season – J.Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator

Donda – Kany West

best rap song

Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones

Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kany West and Jay Z

My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray

Best Latin Pop Album

Vertigo – Pablo Alborán

My loves – Paula Arenas

Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjena

My Hands – Camilo

Mendo – Alex Cuba

Disclosure – Selena Gomez

Best Latin Urban Music Album

Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

The Last World Tour – J Balvin

JOSE – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis

Best Alternative Latin Music Album

Leave – Stereo Bomb

Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric

Origin – Juanes

Cramp – Nathy Peluso

The Madrilenian – C. Tangana

Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoe

Best Immersive Album

ALICE – Alicia Keys

Clique – Patricia Barber

Fine Line – Harry Styles

The Future Bites-Steven Wilson

Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor

Best long musical

Inside – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne

Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix

Summer of Soul – Various

best music video

Shot In The Dark – ACDC

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Solo Performance

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

best album of the year

SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – HE R

We Are – Jon Batiste

MONTERO – Lil Nas X

DONDA – Kanye West

song of the year

Bad Habits

A Beautiful Noise

Driver License

fight for you

Happier Than Ever

Leave the Door Open

Kiss Me More

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Peaches

right on me

Record of the year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

best new artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

best rap performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“my . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

best rap album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy—Drake

King’s Disease II—Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda—Kanye West

best country song

“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

best jazz album

Generations—The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flower — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album