There’s nothing left! The 2022 Grammy Awards are getting closer and lovers of different musical genres have the best expectations for this 64th edition. Many artists from the industry will attend the ceremony, which honors and recognizes the work of singers and professionals who have stood out in the world of music.
In this edition, those selected were not chosen by anonymous committees, but by more than 11,000 members of the Recording Academy of the United States. In addition, the 2022 Grammys will include the presence of two new categories: “Best World Musical Performance” and “Best Latin Urban Music Album.”
When are the 2022 Grammys?
The gala will take place next Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. As you remember, the date was changed, since, initially, they were going to be held in January of this year in Los Angeles; however, the uptick in COVID-19 infections forced the Academy to postpone it.
Who will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards?
To date, the participation of some of the artists who will delight on stage with their performances has been confirmed: BTS, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, HER, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Batiste, Rachel Zegler, Nas, and Leslie Odom Jr.
YOU CAN SEE: Who are the artists competing with Tony Succar at the 2022 Grammys?
Also, Foo Fighters was going to be part of this list of performances, but after the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins, his presence at the awards has been canceled.
Who will animate the 2022 Grammy gala?
The driving will be led by the South American actor, and also comedian, Trevor Noah.
How to vote for the 2022 Grammys?
The process begins with members of The Latin Academy and record companies submitting products, which are then reviewed to confirm eligibility and placed in the appropriate categories.
The voting members of The Latin Academy, all of whom work on one of the different creative and technical aspects of a recording, then participate in the nomination process that determines the five finalists, 10 in the case of the General Categories, and two in the case of the final vote that determines the winners of the Latin Grammy.
YOU CAN SEE: J Balvin and María Becerra: singers will participate together on the Grammy stage
The final voting ballots are sent to the members of the Recording Academy, who will be able to vote in the general categories and in no more than eight of the 30 categories.
What time is the 2022 Grammys?
The transmission of the Grammys 2022 is expected to start at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) and in the United States from 7:00 pm (central time). Meanwhile, the broadcast of the awards red carpet will start at 6:30 pm (Peruvian time).
Grammys 2022: streaming channel
The live broadcast will be broadcast by TNT, in Latin America, through the following channels:
- Dish
- Total Play
- mega cable
- Star TV
- izzy
- Sky.
YOU CAN SEE: Who will replace the Foo Fighters at the Grammys?
How to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards on YouTube?
To see TNT Series LIVE, you have to tune the channel in your contracted cable service. You can also watch it through the TNT GO app.
In case you do not have TNT Series, you would have to buy an additional package of exclusive TNT content. For this you have to contact the service number of your cable.
Another option is to watch the 2022 Grammys through the TNT GO application, which allows you to enjoy all the programming of the TNT, TNT Series and Space signals in real time. It is available on the App Store and Google Play, and you can access its content with the username and password of your pay TV service.
Where will the 2022 Grammys be held?
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
YOU CAN SEE: BTS will visit the 2022 Grammys, BIG HIT MUSIC statement confirms
Where to watch the Grammys 2022 LIVE ONLINE FREE?
There are several ways to visualize the 2022 Grammy Awards in Latin America. One is by television through the signal of TNT or TNT Series. Another is online, both through the streaming service of TNT channels (TNT GO), as well as by the online platforms of the Grammys.
Grammy Awards 2022: complete list of nominees
Best Electronic Recording
- Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta
- Loom – Olafur Arnalds
- Before – James Blake
- Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs
- You Can Do It – Caribouband
- Alive – Rufus DuSol
- The Business – Tiesto
best rap performance
- Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar
- Up by Cardi B My Life by J Cole
- Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy
- Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion
Non-Classical Producer of the Year
- Jack Antonoff
- Roger Chahayed
- hit boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Need to Know – Doja Cat
- pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF
- INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow
- WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign
- Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby
best rap album
- The Off-Season – J.Cole
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator
- Donda – Kany West
best rap song
- Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones
- Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat
- Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
- Jail – Kany West and Jay Z
- My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray
Best Latin Pop Album
- Vertigo – Pablo Alborán
- My loves – Paula Arenas
- Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjena
- My Hands – Camilo
- Mendo – Alex Cuba
- Disclosure – Selena Gomez
Best Latin Urban Music Album
- Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro
- The Last World Tour – J Balvin
- JOSE – J Balvin
- KG0516 – Karol G
- Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis
Best Alternative Latin Music Album
- Leave – Stereo Bomb
- Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric
- Origin – Juanes
- Cramp – Nathy Peluso
- The Madrilenian – C. Tangana
- Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoe
Best Immersive Album
- ALICE – Alicia Keys
- Clique – Patricia Barber
- Fine Line – Harry Styles
- The Future Bites-Steven Wilson
- Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor
Best long musical
- Inside – Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne
- Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish
- Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix
- Summer of Soul – Various
best music video
- Shot In The Dark – ACDC
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone – Justin Bieber
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song
- Butter – BTS
- Higher Power – Coldplay
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA
- Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
best album of the year
- SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo
- Planet Her – Doja Cat
- Evermore – Taylor Swift
- Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind – HE R
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- MONTERO – Lil Nas X
- DONDA – Kanye West
song of the year
- Bad Habits
- A Beautiful Noise
- Driver License
- fight for you
- Happier Than Ever
- Leave the Door Open
- Kiss Me More
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Peaches
- right on me
Record of the year
- “I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA
- “Freedom” – Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X
- “drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
best new artist
- arooj aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- japanese breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Progressive R&B Album
- New Light — Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say — Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two — Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
best rap performance
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “my . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- “Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
best rap album
- The Off-Season — J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy—Drake
- King’s Disease II—Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
- Donda—Kanye West
best country song
- “Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- “Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- “Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
best jazz album
- Generations—The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
- Flower — Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
- Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
- Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It — CeCe Winans
#Grammy #watch #64th #music #award #gala #live
Leave a Reply