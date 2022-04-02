Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner did not agree with the pact that President Alberto Fernández reached with the IMF to refinance the debt acquired by former President Mauricio Macri, which generated a rupture that materialized when the agreement was ratified in The congress. We explain them in this broadcast.

President Fernandez considers that the agreement with the IMF is the first step towards overcoming the economic crisis that the country is going through, while Kirchnerism embodies the claim of Argentines who do not trust the international organization.

Some critics point to Cristina Fernández wanting to control the president and have left statues of the former president vandalized in the streets of the southern country. Fernández condemned the acts of vandalism.

In response, the Kirchnerist senators proposed that the obligations with the agency, which were about to expire, be paid by Argentines who have evaded taxes and have assets and money abroad.

In a sign of reconciliation, the president supported the bill.