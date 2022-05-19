KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine has exported 643,000 tonnes of grain since early May, considerably less than the same period last year, when it sold 1.8 million tonnes abroad, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday. market.

The volume has shrunk due to logistical problems since Russia invaded the country on February 24 and blocked Ukrainian Black Sea ports, the main export routes for Ukrainian grain.

The ministry said the May volume includes about 617,000 tonnes of maize, 16,000 tonnes of wheat and 8,000 tonnes of barley. But it did not say how the beans were delivered.

Agricultural officials said Ukraine exported up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in March and 1.09 million tonnes in April.

Ukrainian traders were able to export up to 6 million tons of grain a month before the Russian invasion.

Ministry data showed that Ukraine has exported 46.51 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 season (July-June), up from 40.85 million in the previous season.