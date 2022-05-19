Rally driving Kalle Rovanperä expects a hard Friday in the Portuguese rally: “I hope we can stay in good shape”

Thierry Neuville staged a special audition on Thursday night.

19.5. 22:43

Rally driving Finland’s leader in the World Cup series Kalle Rovanperä clocked the sixth-fastest time in the special stage that opened the Portuguese rally late Thursday night. He was 2.7 seconds behind the gassing Hyundai Thierry Neuville.

About Toyota drivers Sebastien Ogier got fifth ahead of Rovanperä, but Takamoto Katsuta mixed Elfyn Evans were left behind by a Finn.

“Feels good. It will be interesting to see how we do tomorrow, and it will be a hard day to open the way. Hopefully we can stay in good shape, ”Rovanperä told the World Series website.

Hyundai’s Finnish driver Teemu Suninen lost to Neuville in 6.3 seconds and is 16th after the opening clip.

There will be a total of 21 special stages in the races ending on Sunday, eight of which will be run on Friday.