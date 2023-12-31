Sunday, December 31, 2023, 09:49



The Orihuela skatepark has not lasted even half a year in perfect condition. The new facility, whose construction was completed last summer, already looks full of graffiti and some damage due to the incivility of some users. This is what Cambiemos denounces, adding that “the PP-Cs Government not only ignored this demand for years, but, once it began, it opted for the worst possible way to carry it out. Instead of projecting a high-quality sports infrastructure, with adequate measurements and the possibility of diversity of uses, it was decided to propose three 'skateparks' with an insufficient budget for each one and without a technical, urban, sociological and sports reflection to maximize their utility”.

The first to be inaugurated was La Aparecida, in 2021. This year, along with Ociopía, the second corresponding to the urban area was completed and the one on the coast is still pending, still unfinished and being built next to the Municipal Sports Center .

The Orihuela helmet, in fact, did not even have an official inauguration. The PP-Vox executive found it already finished by his predecessors in the PSOE-Cs government and, as they say, “summer was not the best time for an inauguration.” Of course, even before removing the construction fences, there were already those who snuck in to test his ability with skateboarding.

The current mayor of Sports, Víctor Sigüenza, recognizes that the facility “was born small” and assures that his intention is to make a game, he says, “to improve it with more space and shaded areas.” Everything depends, once again, on the long-awaited 2024 Budgets that the mayor, Pepe Vegara, assures are about to fall.

The skatepark contract was awarded to Cooping Ramps, SL for an amount of 112,951 euros (without VAT) in a bidding process marked by the resignation of the first two proposed companies.