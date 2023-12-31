Sunday, December 31, 2023, 09:55

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Disfrimur Group, a Murcian family transport and logistics company, has been in the spotlight for its sustainable initiatives and its commitment to sustainable transport. Over recent years, the company has carried out various actions that have contributed significantly to sustainability and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Reforestation and emissions compensation



In January 2023, Disfrimur announced an ambitious reforestation project in the Sierra del Molino, in Calasparra, where it has planted some 7,000 Aleppo pines to reforest more than six hectares of land affected by forest fires. This action not only demonstrates its concern for environmental conservation, but also contributes to the restoration of local ecosystems, generating a positive impact on biodiversity.

The Disfrimur Forest is located in the Sierra del Molino, in Calasparra.



Disfrimur





Transportation electrification



Disfrimur already has seven electric vehicles in its fleet. In the logistics bases of Disfrimur, Alicante and Murcia, fast chargers of up to 180 kW were installed, with the support of Iberdrola, to be able to recharge them in just two and a quarter hours. This fact aims to accelerate the decarbonization of road freight transport, a strategic sector responsible for 25% of greenhouse emissions in its area.

Disfrimur's logistics bases have fast chargers of up to 180 kW.



Disfrimur





Recognitions and certifications



Disfrimur achieves recognition from MITECO and completes the 'Calculo, Rezuco, Comenso' registry. The company has been calculating its carbon footprint since 2013, reducing and offsetting part of it, for three consecutive years: 2020, 2021 and 2022.

This triple seal reinforces Disfrimur's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.



Disfrimur





In addition, it has received the second Lean&Green star from the Association of Manufacturers and Distributors (AECOC), which recognizes the company's action plan for having reduced its CO2 emissions by at least 30% within a period of three years in logistics and transportation processes. Adding to its already first Lean&Green star with which it was recognized that CO2 emissions had been reduced by at least 20% within a period of five years.

Disfrimur receives the second Lean&Green star from AECOC.



Disfrimur





The Disfrimur Group has received, from the director of the Mediterranean Region at AENOR, Ángel Luis Sánchez Cerón, after 20 consecutive years, the quality certificate in accordance with the UNE-EN ISO 9001 standard and, after 17 years, the environmental management in accordance with the UNE-EN 14001 standard.

The director of the Mediterranean Region at AENOR, Ángel Luis Sánchez, and the general director of Disfrimur, Juan Sánchez.



Disfrimur





Social responsability



Every year Disfrimur prepares the CSR report which includes the challenges and objectives achieved, in addition to the relevant aspects that reflect its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. According to a study by the CSR Chair of the University of Murcia, Disfrimur's CSR report is the most read in the Region, which highlights the importance that the company gives to transparency and communication of its actions in this area.

Representatives of Disfrimur and the CSR Chair of the University of Murcia.



Disfrimur





In this report, the company carries out a diagnosis of its current situation to improve relations with its stakeholders, such as customers, employees, suppliers and society in general. In addition, it measures the impacts generated by its activity with the aim of reducing or compensating for the negative ones and enhancing the positive ones. A notable aspect is the 'Invisible Transportation' strategy, which seeks to optimize the relationship between productivity and sustainability, reflecting the company's commitment to efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

The CSR report also serves to put the current situation of the company in perspective, showing its evolution, current situation and future projections. This comprehensive approach demonstrates Disfrimur's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, which consolidates it as a reference company in this field.

Challenges 2024



Second phase of the Disfrimur Forest



The Disfrimur Forest already has 6.29 hectares reforested in the Sierra del Molino de Calasparra, work that was carried out in the first forest project in January 2023. This next year we will start with a second project, where a first reforestation phase of about 6,093ha, and it is expected that in the following years the reforestation will reach 18.28ha in its entirety, between the different phases of this second project. In addition, the initiative also includes a replacement and maintenance plan in the following years.

Disfrimur will finance the reforestation with Aleppo pine specimens from this area, which was devastated by a fire in September 2010.

Alternative fuels



Disfrimur has seven electric vehicles in its fleet and fast chargers in some of its facilities. These are the first steps towards the creation of the first Mediterranean Corridor for 100% electric heavy road transport, which will run through the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community.

In addition to the existing charging stations in the Disfrimur logistics centers, the development will be accompanied by a deployment of en-route chargers and other logistics bases of the transport company to cover the entire journey between Puerto Lumbreras (Region of Murcia) and Benicarló (Castellón). A total of more than 450 kilometers of emission-free freight transport routes and with the aim of extending the project to the rest of the country's freight corridors in the coming years.

The company has been a pioneer in the implementation of cutting-edge technology, in collaboration with Scale Gas (Enagás) and Westport, with the incorporation of the first hydrogen refrigerated trailer in Madrid, marking a crucial step towards the decarbonization of the transport sector.

Disfrimur acquires the first hydrogen refrigerated trailer in Madrid.



Disfrimur





Disfrimur's commitment to the diversification of energy sources has been evidenced in its commitment to operate its trucks with up to six different fuels starting in 2024: diesel, natural gas, electricity, biodiesel, biomethane and the new hydrogen. A significant step towards reducing your carbon footprint and adopting more sustainable practices.

Disfrimur will operate with up to six different fuels starting in 2024.



Disfrimur



