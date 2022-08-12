After 16 years of highly honored career at the end of 2022 Sebastian Vettel he will hang his helmet on the nail with four world titles on the bulletin board and – for now – 53 victories in F1 that put him in third place in this special classification behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. The current Aston Martin driver has great respect among his colleagues. Pierre Gasly has already stressed in the past that he has not seen in any other driver the passion that burns inside the native of Heppenheim.

The ‘sacred fire‘that animates Sebastian Vettel brings the 1987 class to be among the columns of the Grand Prix Driver Association. Vettel is George Russell’s shoulder after the Russell-Vettel duo took up the baton left by Alexander Wurz and Romain Grosjean. The GPDA has recently tried to voice the concerns of the riders in several respects, first and foremost safety.

Valtteri Bottas he stressed that it will be difficult to replace Sebastian Vettel within the drivers’ association and hopes that the German will decide to continue to occupy his important role within the GPDA: “I think it’s pretty difficult to replace Seb in that kind of role – declared the Alfa Romeo driver as reported by the newspaper GP Fans – his way of being leads him to be very frank and direct, he does not revolve around questions. He says things as they are and out loud. I don’t think he can be excited about the prospect of continuing to be an important member of the GPDA, but it would be great if he could continue ”.

Daniel Ricciardo agrees with the Finnish: “When it comes to issues like safety, there is no need to beat the bush. So I think his character is really suitable for this position, Vettel is honest and direct without being aggressive. We will discuss internally and think about who could be a good substitute, but it would be fantastic if he stayed ”.