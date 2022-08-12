The British government declared this Friday a state of drought in much of Englandhit by a heat wave that also hits a good part of Europe and north of Africa.

The measure, declared for the first time since 2018, includes the areas of Londonthe Thames Valley and parts of southern, central and eastern England.

The state of drought forces water companies to draw up contingency plans to deal with shortages and prohibits watering, washing cars and filling private pools.

The UK experienced its driest month of July on record in certain regions and the driest first half since 1976.

The source of the Thames, the river that runs through London, has dried up and its course only begins about five miles below.

An orange alert for “extreme heat” was decreed on Thursday in almost all of southern England and in a part of Wales, which should last until this Friday.

But the record heat of 40.3°C on July 20 is not expected to be surpassed.

“We are better prepared than ever for hot weather, but we continue to closely monitor the situation, including the impact on farmers and the environment, and will take further action if necessary,” said Water Secretary Steve Double.

In the parks of London and much of the country the green of the grass has turned to a straw yellow with a dusty ground.

In other European countries, the dog days have multiplied forest fires.

Scientists believe that the multiplication of heat waves is a direct consequence of global warming.

burned forests

At the same time, several European countries sent help to France to fight the flames in several regions, rekindled by stifling temperatures.

The nearly 1,100 mobilized French firefighters were reinforced by 361 troops from Germany, Poland, Austria and Romania, as well as tanker planes from the European Union (EU).

In Gironde (southwest), the flames have burned 7,400 hectares since Tuesday and 10,000 people have been evacuated, some for the second time so far this summer.

And the battle is not won.

“Today can be complicated, as temperatures continue to rise,” said Ronan Léaustic, deputy prefect of Arcachon, a tourist resort 50 kilometers from Bordeaux.

In total, more than 40,000 hectares have been burned this year in France, according to the authorities, although satellite measurements indicate that 50,000 hectares went up in smoke.

In Portugal, some 1,500 firefighters have been trying to tackle a fire that has been active for almost a week, which has destroyed some 10,000 hectares in the Serra da Estrela natural park (center).

The flames, which destroyed “unique” forest areas, have caused “irreparable damage,” lamented the president of the environmental association Zero, Francisco Ferreira, on public channel RTP.

Both France and Portugal have also been affected this summer by a historic drought that has forced them to restrict the use of water.

Portugal had its hottest July in almost a century and in France rainfall was 84% ​​lower than usual during the period 1991-2020.

The drought hits regions on the southern side of the Mediterranean, such as Morocco, hard.

Ouled Essi Masseoud, a once fertile village located between Casablanca and Marrakech, is now seriously affected by water stress that threatens the entire country.

The population’s drinking water supply now depends on public sources and private wells.

Moroccan reservoirs currently have a filling rate of just 27%. A worrying situation that has been aggravated by the worst drought in the country in at least 40 years.

AFP

