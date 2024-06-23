A world championship at the Max

In 2024 it is undeniable that Red Bull has lost some of the extraordinary dominant force shown last season. The last few race weekends in particular seemed rather uncertain and even in Barcelona, ​​before the start, there was a lot of uncertainty about who would win the race, with Lando Norris’s McLaren starting from pole position.

But Max Verstappen is constantly in a state of grace and he is managing to drive over the imperfections of his car and also at Montmelò he managed to bring home a victory – the seventh of the season out of ten races – which further supports his first position in the world championship (Norris is at -69).

Marko is happy

Throughout the weekend, the Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko he made no secret of his fear of McLaren, indicating them on Saturday evening as the favorite from a race perspective. At the end of the race, the Austrian celebrated Verstappen’s success: “I would say that Max’s performance was sublime, truly incredible. He pushed for 66 laps to the limit. The decisive factor was the start and then the overtaking maneuver on Russell. We knew we needed that overtaking and he did a great job.”