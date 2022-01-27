A little less than two months after the start of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, the Circus is approaching the big event with news concerning its future: the leaders of the top car championship have in fact reached an official agreement with GP Pte Ltd and the Singapore Tourism Board for the renewal of Singapore Grand Prix. The latter, to be held on the runway of Marina Baywill return to the starting calendar from this seasonand will remain there up to and including 2028. A news that therefore welcomes in the best way the return of the Asian stage, which took place the last time in 2019 before the two-year break due to the Covid-19 emergency. In addition to this novelty, which will bring the category back to one of the most demanding city circuits ever, the organizers have stressed the desire to create projects dedicated to sustainability and respect for the environmentwith initiatives that will involve the local community in view of the race weekend.

In all of this, the President and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicalicommented on the agreement reached to guarantee the presence of the Singapore GP: “I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Marina Bay for another seven years – he has declared – this circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and has continued to enthuse fans ever since, teams and drivers. Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendarand this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue growing the sport in Asia. The plans that are in place to reduce the carbon footprint of the event are impressive, and align with our goals of being Net Zero Carbon as a sport by 2030. I look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Singapore GP and the Singapore Tourism Board, all while Formula 1 is ready to return to this incredible city ”. The first edition of the GP, in 2008, also made history not only for being the first race to take place at night, but also for the resounding fact of Crashgate. In that circumstance, Nelson Piquet Jr. purposely bumped into the barriers to facilitate the entry of the Safety Car, which was useful for the success of teammate Alonso. Following that episode, Renault’s team manager, Flavio Briatore, was disbarred from F1, with a subsequent FIA ruling overturning this provision. The record of the higher number of wins in Marina Bay it is up to Sebastian Vettelwith 5 total statements: the last, in 2019still coincides with today his and Ferrari’s latest success in F1.