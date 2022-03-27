Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc ignite more and more this new Formula 1 World Championship. An epic duel between the two in the second part of the Saudi Grand Prix, made up of talent, speed and a lot of intelligence, especially in the management of the DRS zones. This time, however, after the KO remedied in Bahrain, the Dutchman manages to overtake his rival Monegasque and take his first victory of the year in Jeddah.

Carlos Sainz completes the podium: solid but somewhat anonymous race for the Spaniard, although still under investigation for not slowing down sufficiently under the double yellow flag. Fourth was Sergio Perez, very unlucky after leading with authority for the first 16 laps thanks also to an excellent shot from pole.

George Russell’s first Mercedes fifth ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine; the Frenchman mocked Lando Norris in the sprint, who in any case brings home the first points of the season for McLaren. Completing the Top-10 are Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen and Lewis Hamilton, recovering from 15th position.

The story. After a clean start, in which Verstappen mocked Sainz for third position (perhaps narrowed slightly towards the wall by Leclerc), the first twist came on lap 16, when Nicholas Latifi crashed out of the last corner causing the Safety Car to enter. Shortly before the then leader Perez had stopped for his first pit stop, perhaps fallen into the Ferrari trap: so much bad luck for the Mexican, who found himself for a moment in front of Sainz only to then have to return the position to be passed later the Spaniard on the pit lane exit line. Red Bull has chosen to let the Ferrari pass only after the restart: a maneuver at the limit of the regulation.

At the restart, Leclerc maintained his leadership by squeezing Verstappen towards the wall at the last corner so as not to allow him a good acceleration. The Dutchman complained of an incorrect maneuver by the Monegasque, but regarding the cutting of the line that delimits the entrance to the pit lane, but the Race Direction has not opened any investigation.

In the midst of battles, with many overtaking and liveliness, the protagonist is back Virtual Safety Car on lap 33 for the stop a step away from the pit lane of Ricciardo’s McLaren. A few moments later, Alonso also retired (parked just ahead of Ricciardo) and Bottas, who instead managed to bring the car back to the Alfa Romeo garage. The pit lane was closed a couple of minutes later, giving Magnussen and Hulkenberg time to make their own pit stops. More unfortunate Hamilton, who instead was not recalled in time from his wall sinking back into the standings immediately after.

Cleared the track, Verstappen became more and more threatening behind Leclerc giving life to an incredibly exciting duel. The Ferrari driver’s lucidity was frightening, as he deliberately slowed down before the last corner by passing the Red Bull and taking advantage of the next section of DRS to regain leadership.

Two laps later the scene was repeated, with Verstappen also implementing the same tactic, locking both front wheels but passing first on the detection point. Leclerc tries to breathe, but two laps later Max is precise in his maneuver and passes into turn 1. Charles does not give up, but a contact between Albon and Stroll (fighting for the points) right at the first corner causes the exposure of a double yellow flag that stops the action of the Monegasque. Thus Verstappen wins, with Leclerc taking home the points of the second place and the fastest lap confirming himself at the top of the drivers’ standings.

A small mention also to the fratricidal battle between Alonso and Ocon in the very first laps. The two Alpine drivers gave it a hard time before the Asturian managed to win and the team decided to freeze the positions to avoid wasting any more time and further degrading the tires.

Pos Pilot Team Detachment GpV 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 24: 19.293 1: 31.772 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.549 1: 31.634 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +8,097 1: 31.905 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull +10.800 1: 32.042 5 George Russell Mercedes +32.732 1: 32.821 6 Esteban Or with Alpine +56.017 1: 33.103 7 Landau Norris McLaren +56.124 1: 32.753 8 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +62.946 1: 33.468 9 Kevin Magnussen Haas +64.308 1: 32.779 10 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +73.948 1: 32.997 11 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo +82.215 1: 33.924 12 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +91.742 1: 33.651 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 turn 1: 34.446 14 Alexander Albon Williams Accident 1: 34.368 NC Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Technical problem 1: 33.979 NC Fernando Alonso Alpine Technical problem 1: 33.831 NC Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Technical problem 1: 34.487 NC Nicholas Latifi Williams Accident 1: 37.530 NC Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Didn’t leave –