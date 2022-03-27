With second place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc retains the lead in the drivers’ standings. Now the Monegasque has a 12-point advantage over his closest rival, teammate Carlos Sainz. For the # 16 also the additional point due to the fastest lap in the race. With his first win of the season, Max Verstappen approaches, taking the leader to -20. George Russell overtakes Lewis Hamilton, good eight points for Esteban Ocon, who precedes Perez, Magnussen, Bottas and Norris.
F1 | Drivers classification after Saudi Arabia GP 2022
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|45
|2
|C. Sainz
|Ferrari
|33
|3
|M. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|25
|4
|G. Russell
|Mercedes
|22
|5
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|16
|6
|E. Ocon
|Alpine
|14
|7
|S. Perez
|Red Bull
|12
|8
|K. Magnussen
|Haas
|12
|9
|V. Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|8
|10
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|6
|11
|Y. Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|4
|12
|P. Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|4
|13
|F. Alonso
|Alpine
|2
|14
|G. Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1
|15
|M. Schumacher
|Haas
|16
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|N. Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin
|18
|A. Albon
|Williams
|19
|D. Ricciardo
|McLaren
|20
|N. Latifi
|Williams
