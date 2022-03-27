With second place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc retains the lead in the drivers’ standings. Now the Monegasque has a 12-point advantage over his closest rival, teammate Carlos Sainz. For the # 16 also the additional point due to the fastest lap in the race. With his first win of the season, Max Verstappen approaches, taking the leader to -20. George Russell overtakes Lewis Hamilton, good eight points for Esteban Ocon, who precedes Perez, Magnussen, Bottas and Norris.

F1 | Drivers classification after Saudi Arabia GP 2022

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 C. Leclerc Ferrari 45 2 C. Sainz Ferrari 33 3 M. Verstappen Red Bull 25 4 G. Russell Mercedes 22 5 L. Hamilton Mercedes 16 6 E. Ocon Alpine 14 7 S. Perez Red Bull 12 8 K. Magnussen Haas 12 9 V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 8 10 L. Norris McLaren 6 11 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 4 12 P. Gasly AlphaTauri 4 13 F. Alonso Alpine 2 14 G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 15 M. Schumacher Haas 16 L. Stroll Aston Martin 17 N. Hulkenberg Aston Martin 18 A. Albon Williams 19 D. Ricciardo McLaren 20 N. Latifi Williams