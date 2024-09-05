Weekend with 2 faces
Judging by the current weather forecast, it will be a weekend of two faces that awaits the protagonists of the MotoGP, who will be racing from tomorrow on the Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano. No rain is forecast for Friday and Saturday, but at the moment it seems more than guaranteed for Sunday, the day of the Grand Prix.
Below are the details, the prospect is that of a race flag to flag if not simply wet from the start to the checkered flag.
The weather forecast
|Friday 6th September
|Saturday 7th September
|Sunday 8th September
|Sky
|Partly sunny
|Mostly sunny
|Reversals
|Max temperature
|27th
|28th
|28th
|Wind
|NNE 11 km/h
|NE 11 km/h
|WNW 9 km/h
|Gusts
|35 km/h
|33 km/h
|26 km/h
|Chance of rain
|4%
|1%
|100%
Source: accuweather.com
