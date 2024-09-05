15-Year-Old Girl’s Uncle Abuses Her While They’re on Vacation Together. She Asks Her Mother for Help on WhatsApp and Gets Him Arrested

A 15-year-old girl reported her uncle for sexual violence via a message on WhatsApp. The young woman was molested while on vacation with the 42-year-old resident of Sant’Agata dei Goti and managed to warn her mother via chat. The father of the 15-year-old and brother of the suspect filed a complaint after learning of the abuse to his daughter.

The carabinieri arrived on the scene with her parents and found the young woman in tears. The man was arrested and is now under house arrest. The precautionary measure was issued by the judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Benevento at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, coordinated by the prosecutor Aldo Policastro.