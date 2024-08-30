Crucial Plates in the Race for the Constructors

After Lando Norris’ triumphant ride in Zandvoort, McLaren is certainly under special observation in Monza. The Papaya team aims to take advantage of the Italian GP to get even closer to Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings and to achieve this, a great weekend will also be needed from Oscar Plates‘only’ fourth in Holland behind Charles Leclerc.

The Monza weekend started well for the Australian, who in FP2 recorded the fourth time trial just 120 thousandths of a second off Lewis Hamilton’s best performance.The day went well – confirmed the person directly concerned to the microphones of the official F1 channel – there are some things to fix, but the pace and the potential are definitely there. I’m satisfied“.

The heat and the ‘new’ Monza

Among the problems to be solved over the weekend, Piastri indicated the management of the tyres – made particularly difficult by the great heat that is plaguing Monza and Brianza these days – and also theadaptation to the ‘new’ Monza.

“The tyres were definitely an interesting aspect for everyone today. – declared the #81 of McLaren – We’ll have to see how this aspect evolves over the course of the weekend, but our pace was good. Monza has changed quite a bit now with the adjustments that have been made.i: the kerbs and the resurfacing. It takes a bit of getting used to, but overall it was a good Friday. Heat? You can definitely feel it, although fortunately this is not the most physical track of the championship. More than anything it’s a problem for the tyres, but that goes for everyone“, he concluded.