False step at the start of the day

The qualifications of the Aragon Grand Prix will see the participation of Francesco Bagnaia in Q2, but the FP1 that took place this morning on the Spanish circuit did not see the reigning world champion among the protagonists, on the contrary. The #1 Ducati rider actually finished outside the top 20, not going beyond 21st place.

Mysterious Problems

Interviewed by Sky Sports at the end of the tests, Bagnaia admitted that he had faced difficulties that had emerged during the morning, without however explaining in detail what had gone wrong: “Unfortunately we completely lost the morning shift due to external causes, although I cannot say what happened – he explained – We had taken the wrong path, but then we changed course and when we put on the soft the grip improved, making a good step forward”.

Pros and Cons in Aragon

Bagnaia did not therefore dwell on what happened in today’s first session, even if the progress in the tests satisfied the Piedmontese rider, who analysed other aspects on this track, back on the calendar after a year and with a new asphalt, awaiting the qualifications and the Sprint race, scheduled respectively at 10:50 and 15:00 on Saturday 31 August: “This tire on new asphalt gives you a nice advantagebecause it allows you to open the gas immediately – he added – the front is the one that gives the most problems: it pushes a lot and tends to close. In the Sprint Race we will use the soft and then on Sunday we will see”.