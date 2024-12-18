For weeks now, Espanyol has had the match against Valencia marked in red on the calendar. A direct rival that arrives in a very bad dynamic (three consecutive defeats) and the complex qualifying situation of both give this duel almost dramatic overtones, still in the month of December. A match that can define the future, for better or worse, of Manolo González and that of a club that refuses to let go without first putting up a fight. Today is a match with capital letters, one of those in which the fans respond (although the schedule invites it less than ever). A night of maximum pressure. One of those matches in which a victory is worth much more than three points.

For Espanyol, winning would mean getting out of relegation and taking a huge breath of oxygen, along with a boost for Manolo González. For Valencia, with two games less, it is a first step to get out of the hole in which it finds itself, with only 10 points after fifteen games played.

“If we win tomorrow (today) we will get out of relegation and that gives us greater motivation,” said Manolo González in the preview, aware that they are facing a key match. “You have to go out for them. “If you win, you are seven points away and it would give us peace of mind for the remainder,” he said. “It is an important game and we have to win. You have to know how to play it and you have to know how to win it. “You cannot fail,” he repeated.

Espanyol wants to make a good point against Osasuna, although to do so they need to compete with a greater offensive vocation. He only shot at the rival goal twice last Saturday. The coach does not worry, however, that his team was not capable of generating more danger or giving more or less spectacle. And in this sense he sent a veiled message to Barça. “There are teams that in a month have gone from giving a show to having a bad time. You have to win and play a good game to win. That is the best show we can give. Win the three points,” he said with some sarcasm.

Today an entity managed, like Espanyol, arrives in Cornellà from thousands of kilometers away. Peter Lim and Chen Yansheng have parallel lives when it comes to their football properties. Both have almost completely decapitalized their teams after poor management in which they have prioritized balancing balances over seeking sporting excellence. This constant and premeditated absence of investment has pushed their respective teams to the limit. Tonight they will be the big absentees. “I don’t know what Valencia’s institutional situation is,” González said in this regard. “I suppose it is complicated, but I don’t know how the club works. For me it is a final, an opportunity and I cannot comment on the rest,” he confessed.

The blue and white coach is not afraid of the pressure his men will be under given the importance of the match, and assured that his team, which will not include Pol Lozano due to suspension, does not have “nerves, but motivation.” Regarding his situation on the bench, González once again slipped that he has gotten out of worse situations. “I haven’t had any easy games. There aren’t any here. If on the day in Gijón you don’t win or on the day in Oviedo you get three… it’s more like life or death than that, it’s complicated. “Tomorrow (today) and Sunday are games in which you have to give a plus and you cannot fail,” he said with conviction.